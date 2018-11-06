This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne announce 31-year-old Bohs defender as their new manager

Ian Morris has been named as Owen Heary’s permanent replacement today.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 3:11 PM
13 minutes ago 184 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4325484
Morris with the Shels scarf.
Image: Shelbournefc.ie


Image: Shelbournefc.ie

SHELBOURNE HAVE NAMED Ian Morris as their new head coach. 

The 31-year-old replaces Owen Heary at the SSE Airtricity League First Division club, after they decided against renewing the club legend’s contract – having lost out to Drogheda United in a promotion play-off last month. 

Dubliner Morris joined Leeds United as a schoolboy and went on to line out for Scunthorpe, Torquay United and Northampton Town, before returning to Ireland to join St Patrick’s Athletic in 2015. 

He had a brief spell in the Irish League with Glenavon, but spent the last two years under Keith Long at Bohemians, where he was converted from a midfielder to a defender this season. 

Morris was also Head of Youth Development at Bohs, whose underage teams have been extremely successful in recent years. 

“I’m absolutely delighted to become the manager of Shelbourne Football Club,” said Morris. “As soon as I spoke with Andrew, Joe and Dave I was excited with what is planned for the club.

Make no qualms about it, our aim is to get promoted next year. This will be reflected in the players and staff that are committing to our club for next year and beyond.

“I am really looking forward to immersing myself in the role and am excited about what the future holds for the club.”

Shelbourne CEO David O’Connor added: “We are absolutely delighted to appoint Ian as Head Coach. Ian has had a distinguished and highly successful career in England and since he has returned to Ireland, he has proven himself to be a fantastic coach, particularly with young players.

“Ian possesses all of the attributes we were looking for in a Head Coach. His knowledge of the game is excellent and his work ethic, self-belief and leadership skills will be evident to everyone.

“He is a leader and a winner. He has captained several clubs during his career and has led teams to promotion as a player. Ian knows what it takes to be successful. Ian’s appointment also fits perfectly into our strategic vision of providing a pathway for players and helping them to develop as individuals as well as footballers.”

Morris scored a goal-of-the-season contender for the Gypsies away to Cork City in the FAI Cup semi-final replay in October. 

