14-year-old United starlet becomes youngest-ever Uefa Youth League player

14-YEAR-OLD MANCHESTER UNITED starlet Shola Shoretire became the youngest player in Uefa Youth League history today as he came off the bench in the U19′s 2-1 win over Valencia.

Nicky Butt’s United came from behind in Spain to top their group and continue their unbeaten run in the competition with goals from Nishan Burkart and Aidan Barlow cancelling out Jordi Escobar’s opener for the hosts.

Shoretire was sprung from the bench in the 74th minute, making history as both the Uefa Youth League and United’s youngest-ever player at this level, aged just 14 years and 314 days.

Shola Shoretire of @ManUtd has become the first 14-year-old to play in the #UYL👏👏 https://t.co/DETrYGLyAr



Previous record-holder was @MileSvilar, who then broke @IkerCasillas's record as the youngest @ChampionsLeague keeper and saved a penalty against ... Manchester United pic.twitter.com/TH1yIFVGCP — UEFA Youth League (@UEFAYouthLeague) December 12, 2018

A diminutive winger, Shoretire is eligible to play for Nigeria and has already been invited to train with England’s youth sides after impressing above his age over the past two years.

He is highly regarded at Old Trafford, and was part of this summer’s U18 and U23 pre-season training camp in Austria.

Phil Neville’s son, Harvey, also came off the bench for United to make his Uefa Youth League debut . He used to be on the books at Valencia when his father, and uncle Gary, coached there.

