Thursday 31 January, 2019
2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again

Sinéad Aherne is a real leader.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 470 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4469300
2019 captain: Sinead Aherne.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
2019 captain: Sinead Aherne.
2019 captain: Sinead Aherne.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN LGFA HAVE confirmed that 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain Sinéad Aherne will lead the charge once again.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues are chasing three in-a-row this year, while hoping to defend their first-ever Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown — and 2018 Player of the Year Sinéad Aherne has been tasked with the job of captain again.

A real leader both on and off the pitch, the St Sylvester’s sharpshooter made her debut back in 2003 and has been absolutely immense since then, winning three All-Ireland titles, 12 Leinster senior crowns and seven All-Stars.

As well as the 2018 Division 1 honour, she has two Division 2 medals to her name.

One of the finest players across the length and breadth of the country, Aherne’s scoring exploits on any given day are pretty remarkable — her scoring from play and accuracy from frees second to none.

She was key last year as the Jackies made it back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time ever, lifting plenty of silverware en route, while she was rightfully recognised as Footballer of the Year by her peers at the All-Star awards.

Elsewhere, Moy Davitts star Niamh Kelly will captain Mayo for 2019 as the Green and Red look to get back on track after a difficult summer last year.

Amanda Brosnan will skipper Kerry as they begin life in Division 2, Tracey Leonard captains Galway while it was confirmed a few weeks back that star forward Doireann O’Sullivan would take over duties from her older sister, Ciara.

Laurie Ryan also captains Clare once again for the year ahead.

