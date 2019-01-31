UCD v DCU in all-Dublin clash - here's the draw for the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Cavan's Dara McVeety will go up against Monaghan forward Conor McCarthy in the next round.

Cavan's Dara McVeety will go up against Monaghan forward Conor McCarthy in the next round.

EIGHT TEAMS ARE left in the hunt for the Sigerson Cup after today’s round 3 games, which saw St Mary’s, NUI Galway and IT Carlow advance.

Holders UCD also booked their place in the quarter-final with a comprehensive 3-14 to 0-6 win over DIT at Belfield tonight.

John Divilly’s side face a tricky test in an all-Dublin clash against DCU in the next round of the competition, while IT Carlow’s reward for beating UL is a tie against UCC – who put 7-26 Athlone IT on their first day out in the competition.

NUIG, last year’s finalists and victors over Garda College today, take on a powerful Jordanstown side that contains Ryan McHugh and Lee Brennan.

And St Mary’s, the Belfast teaching college that were crowned champions in 2017, will face Maynooth University.

All four games will take place on Wednesday, 6 February at 7pm.

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

IT Carlow v UCC

NUI Galway v Jordanstown

St Mary’s v Maynooth University

UCD v DCU

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.