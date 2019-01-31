This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 31 January, 2019
UCD v DCU in all-Dublin clash - here's the draw for the Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Meanwhile last year’s finalists NUI Galway will take on a strong Jordanstown outfit.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 12:05 AM
32 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4468664
Cavan's Dara McVeety will go up against Monaghan forward Conor McCarthy in the next round.
EIGHT TEAMS ARE left in the hunt for the Sigerson Cup after today’s round 3 games, which saw St Mary’s, NUI Galway and IT Carlow advance.

Holders UCD also booked their place in the quarter-final with a comprehensive 3-14 to 0-6 win over DIT at Belfield tonight.

John Divilly’s side face a tricky test in an all-Dublin clash against DCU in the next round of the competition, while IT Carlow’s reward for beating UL is a tie against UCC – who put 7-26 Athlone IT on their first day out in the competition.

NUIG, last year’s finalists and victors over Garda College today, take on a powerful Jordanstown side that contains Ryan McHugh and Lee Brennan.

And St Mary’s, the Belfast teaching college that were crowned champions in 2017, will face Maynooth University.

All four games will take place on Wednesday, 6 February at 7pm.

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

IT Carlow v UCC 
NUI Galway v Jordanstown
St Mary’s v Maynooth University
UCD v DCU

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

