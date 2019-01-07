This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish winger heads out on loan to Dutch side after signing new deal at Norwich

20-year-old Simon Power from Greystones will spend the rest of the season with FC Dordrecht.

By Ben Blake Monday 7 Jan 2019, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,174 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4427152
Power signing for FC Dordrecht alongside manager Claudio Braga (right).
Image: canaries.co.uk
Power signing for FC Dordrecht alongside manager Claudio Braga (right).
Power signing for FC Dordrecht alongside manager Claudio Braga (right).
Image: canaries.co.uk

ONE CRITICISM OFTEN aimed at Irish footballers is that many are reluctant to look beyond Britain in their quest to carve out a successful career in the game. 

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule, and Simon Power is the latest young player to buck the trend.

A year ago, the Wicklow native joined Norwich City after a handful of games for UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Having just signed a new three-year deal with the Canaries, the winger has agreed a loan move to Dutch club FC Dordrecht for the remainder of the season — with the option of a further year.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Power, a former Ireland U19 international, told The42 today. “I only signed with Norwich this time last year and that was an 18-month contract, so I did feel under a bit of pressure to prove myself.

“Now, signing a three-year deal is a relief. It’s surreal and I’m really looking forward to the future.”

His agent Patrick Conliffe of Full Contact added: “We are delighted for Simon as he’s such a good pro and a pleasure to deal with, so he deserved a further deal at Norwich. Holland will be an interesting and exciting education for him and hopefully more young Irish players venture on to the continent.”

The 20-year-old had to make up for lost time as UCD were out of season prior to his arrival in England. However, after working hard on his fitness, he broke into Norwich’s U23s to make 11 appearances and score two goals. 

“I settled quite quickly,” he says. “The first few weeks were quite tough, moving away from family and not knowing anyone. But everyone up at Norwich was really welcoming and helpful to me.

“Particularly this season, I’ve made some really close mates and that has aided my game even further.”

With a new contract secured, the opportunity to test himself in a different country and experience first-team football was too good to turn down.

“Norwich were talking about giving me a new contract and they felt I was ready to move on from U23s to senior football,” Power explains. “It was briefly mentioned that they were going to send me on loan but I didn’t know where to.

Then they said that I was going to Holland, which was unbelievable. I was shocked as I didn’t expect that at all. Learning the Dutch way to play football will benefit me a lot so I’m really looking forward to see what happens.”

Having initially visited FC Dordrecht — who are in the Dutch second tier — before Christmas, he linked up with the squad at the beginning of this month for a warm weather training camp in Malaga.

He adds: “Over here, they play a different style. The’re quite good technically and that can only help my game. I’m here to learn and improve on some of my weaknesses. Hopefully this loan spell goes well and by the end of next season I’ll be up with the first team at Norwich.”

The club, nicknamed the Sheep Heads, are languishing near the foot of the Eerste Divisie heading out of the winter break, but with new Portuguese manager Claudio Braga in charge, Power is optimistic that they can turn things around.

“They’re near the bottom of the table so hopefully we can start climbing back up the table and I can be a big part of that.”

Former Ireland youth internationals such as Jack Byrne and Dan Crowley have impressed in Dutch football in recent times with SC Cambuur and Willem II respectively, while we’ve seen young English talents like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson shine in Germany this season.

“The players you mention there are all huge names and they are lads I would look up to,” Power replies, when that point is put to him. “I’ll try to follow in their footsteps because it has gone well for these guys in different countries, so hopefully I can do the same by developing my game.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie