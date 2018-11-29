'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'

Simon Zebo and Teddy Thomas have a few new celebrations in the pipeline.

SIMON ZEBO WATCHED on with happiness for his former team-mates as Ireland beat the All Blacks this month.

The ex-Munster flyer is exiled in France for now, out of the picture for Joe Schmidt after his move to Racing 92.

Zebo remains hopeful of a return to the Ireland squad in the future but has no regrets over his switch to Paris, having settled in well and made a flying start with six tries in seven Top 14 starts so far for Racing.

This week on Heineken Rugby Weekly, we caught up with the Cork man to chat about life in France, building a bond with new team-mates Teddy Thomas and Finn Russell, and having a bit of fun at Conor Murray’s expense.

Zebo bumped into the O’Gara family mid-interview as he also discussed the influence of Donnacha Ryan at Racing and his own hopes of adding to his 35 Ireland caps.

Also in this week’s podcast, Andy Dunne joined us to talk about Andy Farrell’s appointment as Joe Schmidt’s successor and some of the young talent emerging for the Irish provinces in the Pro14.

We also set ourselves the task of picking out a very early 2019 World Cup squad.

