This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'

Simon Zebo is not holding out much hope for an international recall, but has no regrets over his decision to move to Paris.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,061 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4463212

SIMON ZEBO HAS been here before, so it isn’t an entirely new experience, but that doesn’t necessarily make it any easier this time around.

The bottom line is that he would still dearly love to be in Carton House this week preparing for a Six Nations opener against England. His desire to play international rugby for Ireland burns as brightly now as it did when he made his debut back in 2012.

The reality, however, is different. Very different. 

PP Simon Zebo (18) Zebo pictured in Dublin yesterday in his role as Paddy Power ambassador. Source: Karen Morgan

Zebo smiles, and shakes his head, when asked if he has received any contact from Joe Schmidt since his move to Paris. Zilch. But he knew, when making the decision to leave Munster last summer, what the consequences were. Exiled. The door closed. 

“I didn’t think it would be as blunt and cold as it has been,” he says. “Like I knew I was going and I knew what was going to happen, so it’s not that big of a shock. But in terms of how blunt and cold it was, a little bit [surprised].”

While the IRFU’s policy of not selecting players who choose to play outside of the four provinces has unequivocally contributed to the current health Irish rugby finds itself in, it is still sad that a player of Zebo’s calibre has been so ruthlessly cut loose.

Them the risks.

Zebo has moved on with his new family life in Paris, where he holds no regrets over how things have panned out. The fullback has hit the ground running at Racing 92, playing with the freedom and licence he felt Schmidt’s structured game plans didn’t allow and has scored 12 tries this season, five of which have come in the Heineken Champions Cup.

His performances have earned him a nomination for the EPCR Player of the Year award, while such was his immediate impact at Racing, Zebo was named in Midi Olympique’s Team of the Year for 2018 despite only arriving during the summer.

He could not be doing any more to force Schmidt into a rethink.

“No probably not,” Zebo agrees. “In terms of fitting in with the new club and playing or having an impact as early as I have. I’ve just hit the ground running or that’s what I’ve tried to do the first couple of months and scored a few tries. Our attack is going quite well.

I think I’m playing some decent enough rugby so that’s all I have to keep on doing, enjoying myself and playing good rugby and if something happens it happens and if something doesn’t happen it’s not going to affect me greatly.

“I’m not going begging or anything. I’m enjoying my life and my rugby. That’s not how it really works I think. If the coach wants to keep in contact with a person to see how they are doing or whatever they put in the effort. They select a person for a squad or whatever so it can’t really come from the player saying pick me. It doesn’t work like that.

“If it did, I’d definitely pick up the phone [to Schmidt].”

Out of mind and out of sight, it seems Zebo could not be any further from Schmidt’s plans, despite the head coach previously admitting he had been keeping tabs on Irish players abroad such as Ian Madigan.

But when the Kiwi coach announced his 38-man championship panel a couple of weeks ago, he proceeded to namecheck more than two dozen players who were either unlucky to miss out on selection or were very close to breaking into the Carton bubble. Inevitably, there was no mention of Zebo. 

“That’s just probably their mindset. Once I’m gone, I’m out,” he continues.

Simon Zebo and Joe Schmidt Zebo has not heard from Schmidt since his move to Paris. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“But it was obviously different in the past when Johnny [Sexton] and people were playing abroad and they were very much keeping in contact.”

Zebo admits no provisions are going to be made for him.

“I suppose different circumstances and different personnel involved so it’s a different situation. I would obviously like to be in the thought process. I think my form would warrant that, even if there were a couple of injuries but clearly not.

“There are no bridges burnt [with Schmidt] or anything. He can go his way and I’ll go mine.”

It’s all a bit unfortunate, really.   

The Cork native had won 35 caps, the last of which came against Japan in June 2017, before seeking a new challenge in the Top 14 and it’s difficult to foresee a situation where he will come back into the selection picture if he doesn’t return to Ireland.

But, at 28, there is still plenty of road left in front of him and Zebo has certainly not given up on his international aspirations just yet, particularly when there will be a new management team in place following this year’s World Cup. 

I always have the urge and the desire to play for my country. I’ve had that since I was a small boy. That will never go away I’d say. I would be too young anyway to close the door.

“I’m still only 28. I have a few more years left in me. By the time this contract with Racing is finished, whether I stayed or went [elsewhere], I would still be young enough to decide what I want to do next.

“I will be 30 then. There are players who are north of 30 and still playing for Ireland.

“That decision is for further down the road, whenever it happens, there will be a lot of different factors going into that decision. More than just me playing for Ireland.

“I have two beautiful kids. I have a missus. My family, my life. Rugby is such a short window in our lives.”

Simon Zebo with his kids Jacob and Sofia after the game The former Munster man with his children, Jacob and Sofia. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Zebo has always looked at the bigger picture and while clearly disappointed he had to sacrifice playing for Ireland to pursue a better life for his family abroad, it is not the be-all and end-all for him.

Home to spend time with family and friends this week as the Top 14 takes a three-week break, Zebo is looking forward to getting back to Cork in the coming days, while there will be a chance to put the feet up and rest in Dubai the week after. 

As of now, he won’t be going to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, and that’s not a decision born out of bitterness, he insists, but an opportunity to instead spend the time off with family. 

“I would love to still be able to play for Ireland,” Zebo concludes. “It will probably change in the future but for now it’s not something that I’m like ‘Oh yes, I can’t play for Ireland.’

“You see them winning Grand Slams and going into the World Cup as world number two, that’s very exciting if you are playing for Ireland. But for me, I have a different excitement and a different life at the moment.

“I’m in no way holding any regrets about that.

“Even if they won the World Cup or whatever, I am so happy with my decision and with how my life is at the moment. No regrets, just positivity and I wish Ireland all the best.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    ENGLAND
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie