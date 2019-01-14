Racing 'strongly condemn racist insults' against Zebo during Ulster game

RACING 92 HAVE released a statement saying the club “strongly condemns the racist insults” against Simon Zebo during Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Zebo scored a try during Racing's defeat to Ulster on Saturday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Former Ireland wing Zebo hinted at being subjected to abuse when he tweeted post-match, “I hope my ears deceived me with some comments directed my way from the crowd #NotOn”.

Ulster subsequently vowed to “robustly investigate any complaints received” and underlined that the province “condemns all forms of abuse.”

Racing have this evening released an official statement showing their support for Zebo and underlining their stance against racism.

“Racing 92 strongly condemns the racist insults that Simon Zebo was targetted with on Saturday during the European Cup game between this club and Ulster Rugby at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast,” reads the statement.

“Racism has no place in rugby, in which the values of solidarity and togetherness are the exact opposite of any forms of discrimination.

“Racing, however, does not wish to stigmatise Ulster Rugby as a whole. The insults suffered by Simon Zebo are the actions of only one or two individuals and have been condemned by many Ulster fans who have shown their support for Simon.”

When contacted by The42 this evening, Ulster Rugby said their investigation is continuing.

Speaking to the BBC, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland stressed the province’s intent to get to the bottom of the issue.

“We’re aware of Simon’s social media postings,” said McFarland. “If that is true, it’s totally unacceptable. As an organisation, we put inclusivity right at the forefront of who we are. That’s across everything.

“When something like that happens, if it happens, it’s taken extremely seriously and will be dealt with.

“If there’s anybody out there who knows what happened, if something happened, and can give information on that, we want to know because nobody should have to put up with that.”

EPCR, the governing body for the Heineken Champions Cup, stated yesterday that it had not received a formal complaint from Racing regarding any alleged case of verbal abuse of one of the club’s players during the game against Ulster.

