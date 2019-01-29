This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Zebo happy to take a stand to show racism is not acceptable in any walk of life

‘I’d be bulletproof with that stuff but it was important to not just accept it.’

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
24 minutes ago 344 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4463148

SIMON ZEBO SAYS it was important for him to take a stand against the Ulster supporter who racially abused him at Kingspan Stadium to set an example for his young children.

The Racing 92 fullback was subjected to the abuse during the Heineken Champions Cup game in Belfast earlier this month, and Ulster Rugby have since identified the individual and handed him a lifetime ban.

Simon Zebo Zebo commended Ulster's swift actions. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Zebo’s return to Ireland was marred by the unsavoury incident but the Cork native has commended Ulster’s swift actions.

“Yeah, it was great,” he said. “Fair play to Ulster and their CEO, they were very, very positive and forthcoming in trying to help as much as they could. It was a pretty shitty thing to happen but that’s life. Those things do happen.

“Ulster were very good, the EPCR were very good and everyone at Racing was class. It’s good to be able to put it behind me knowing that there was a positive outcome, your man getting banned for life, has happened off the back of it. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again.”

Speaking in Dublin in his role as Paddy Power ambassador for the Six Nations, Zebo insisted racism is not specifically an issue in rugby, not from his experiences anyway, but that it was important he didn’t turn a blind eye to the comments that night.

The 28-year-old said the incident happened at some stage during the first half after he scored his try, but was understandably not prepared to divulge what was said, other than re-emphasise that it was ‘disgusting’.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like that before in rugby,” he continued. “From under five, six and eights, really up until a couple of weeks ago. I never felt a presence of that in rugby and I hope that was just a once off and nobody has to go through that because it’s silly. 

I parked that no problem. It’s water off a duck’s back. I’d be bulletproof with that stuff but it was important to just not accept it and turn a blind eye to it.

“That would have eaten me up if I hadn’t said something about it. I was obviously trying to defend myself but my kids will be privy to Google and all that stuff when they are older and I don’t want them to see bad stuff without me taking a stand on it.”

Zebo added: “A light was shone on it for a little bit and people were aware and some people were disgusted. It just freshened people’s minds as to what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. In any walk of life, that kind of thing is not acceptable, not just in rugby or sport.

“It would be interesting to see if a person like that had the balls to come up to somebody’s faces and say it. That’s the difference. It’s a cowardly act, a cowardly move.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    Zagreb court drops perjury charges against Dejan Lovren
    'I went my own way' - Queiroz ends eight-year spell with Iran after Asian Cup exit
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    ENGLAND
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie