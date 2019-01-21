This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World number one felt like she was 'hit by a train' during Serena Williams defeat

Simona Halep is taking the positives as she bows out of the Australian Open while Williams advances to the quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,584 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451618
Serena Williams and Simona Halep at the end of their clash in the Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Serena Williams and Simona Halep at the end of their clash in the Australian Open.
Serena Williams and Simona Halep at the end of their clash in the Australian Open.
Image: AAP/PA Images

SIMONA HALEP RANKED her Australian Open showing as “close to 10″ after feeling like she had “hit by a train” in the first set of a fourth-round defeat to Serena Williams.

Top seed Halep had lost eight of her previous nine meetings with the 23-time grand slam champion and looked set for a hammering when she was a break down in the second set after being blown away in the first.

The world number one showed her fighting spirit to come roaring back in an enthralling contest on Rod Laver Arena, but Williams showed her fighting spirit to win 6-1 4-6 6-4 on Monday.

Halep was upbeat despite a defeat at Melbourne Park which could cost the Romanian her top-ranked status. 

A smiling Halep said in her media conference:

I will start with a joke. I felt like I had been hit by a train in the first set. Everything was too fast.

“I didn’t get scared about the first set, because I knew I have a better level, and I can play better if I stay there and I really started moving better and hitting the ball stronger.

“So after the first set, I got fire inside myself, and I said that now I start the match. So it was much better. Game by game, I felt that my level is growing, and I had more confidence to go through it.”

Halep went into the first grand slam of the year without a coach and with just one competitive match under her belt after recovering from a back injury, so the French Open champion took the positives from the tournament.

Asked what she could take out of her four matches, Halep said: “Close to 10.

I have the courage to say that, because I took the risk to stay home so much, and I haven’t been prepared for the highest level in tennis, but I did not play bad, I’m happy about the way that it’s been going this tournament, and I take only the positives.

I had great matches. I had the toughest draw, but it was nice.”

Halep confirmed she has held talks with coach Thierry Van Cleemput after his split with David Goffin, but said she has not appointed the Belgian – who was involved in her warm-up routine.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Here are the remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race
    Sven Mislintat is leaving Arsenal after just 14 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie