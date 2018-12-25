The42's big Simpsons sports quiz

Let's start with an easy one. Complete this famous song lyric, 'We're talking soft ball, from Maine to _____ _____' Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images San Francisco San Antonio

San Diego San Andreas

According to Abe Simpson, which NFL legend had a haircut you could set your watch to? Johnny Unitas Joe Montana

John Elway Tom Brady

With which Hollywood actor was Drederick Tatum conversing with during his pummeling of Homer Simpson? Dustin Hoffman Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Sheen Charlie Sheen

Why did pro-football hall of famer Joe Namath end up at the Simpsons' residence talking to Bart? Bart was daydreaming that he was being coached by Namath His car broke down

He was taking over the Springfield pee-wee football team He was hiding from the cops

Which of these tennis stars was not invited to replace a member of the Simpson family in a grudge match at the 'Krusty Kharity Klassic'? Venus Williams Serena Williams

Andy Roddick Pete Sampras

What was Moe Szyslak's nickname at the height of his boxing career? Kid Gorgeous Kid Handsome

Kid Cutey Kid Lovely

And what name did he finally end up with when he went into decline? Kid Gruesome Kid Presentable

Kid Ugly Kid Moe

Which former Brazilian international appeared on The Simpsons to expose Lisa as a flopper? Rivaldo Ronaldo

Roberto Carlos Kaka

In Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge, which buttons do you have to press to swing the golf club? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=capTpivF8n0 7-4-7 7-5-7

7-8-7 7-8-8

Which piece of clothing did American golfer Tom Kite tell Homer he could keep after ordering him to 'stay the hell out of my locker!' Hat Gloves

Socks Shoes

Which baseball legend did Mr Burns tell to trim his sideburns before the championship game between the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant and the Shelbyville Nuclear Power Plant? Wade Boggs Ken Griffey Jr

Roger Clemens Don Mattingly

And why couldn't Steve Sax play for Springfield in that game? He had a grotesquely swollen jaw He had a run-in with the law

He had been mistakenly hypnotised to cluck like a chicken He was struck down with acute radiation poisioning