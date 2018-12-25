This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 December, 2018
The42's big Simpsons sports quiz

Test out your knowledge here.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,854 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4377369

Let's start with an easy one. Complete this famous song lyric, 'We're talking soft ball, from Maine to _____ _____'
Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
San Francisco
San Antonio

San Diego
San Andreas
According to Abe Simpson, which NFL legend had a haircut you could set your watch to?
Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Johnny Unitas
Joe Montana

John Elway
Tom Brady
With which Hollywood actor was Drederick Tatum conversing with during his pummeling of Homer Simpson?
Van Tine Dennis/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Dustin Hoffman
Utrecht Robin/ABACAPRESS.COM/ABACA/PA Images
Leonardo DiCaprio

Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images
Martin Sheen
PENNY STEPHENS/AAP/PA Images
Charlie Sheen
Why did pro-football hall of famer Joe Namath end up at the Simpsons' residence talking to Bart?
Joshua Sarner/Zuma Press/PA Images
Bart was daydreaming that he was being coached by Namath
His car broke down

He was taking over the Springfield pee-wee football team
He was hiding from the cops
Which of these tennis stars was not invited to replace a member of the Simpson family in a grudge match at the 'Krusty Kharity Klassic'?
Lev Radin/Zuma Press/PA Images
Venus Williams
Cynthia Lum/Zuma Press/PA Images
Serena Williams

JOHN ANGELILLO/UPI/PA Images
Andy Roddick
Tom Hevezi/PA Archive/PA Images
Pete Sampras
What was Moe Szyslak's nickname at the height of his boxing career?
Kid Gorgeous
Kid Handsome

Kid Cutey
Kid Lovely
And what name did he finally end up with when he went into decline?
Arne Immanuel B?nsch/DPA/PA Images
Kid Gruesome
Kid Presentable

Kid Ugly
Kid Moe
Which former Brazilian international appeared on The Simpsons to expose Lisa as a flopper?
Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport
Rivaldo
Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Ronaldo

Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Roberto Carlos
Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images
Kaka
In Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge, which buttons do you have to press to swing the golf club?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=capTpivF8n0
7-4-7
7-5-7

7-8-7
7-8-8
Which piece of clothing did American golfer Tom Kite tell Homer he could keep after ordering him to 'stay the hell out of my locker!'
Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images
Hat
Gloves

Socks
Shoes
Which baseball legend did Mr Burns tell to trim his sideburns before the championship game between the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant and the Shelbyville Nuclear Power Plant?
Cliff Welch/Zuma Press/PA Images
Wade Boggs
Daniel DeSlover/Zuma Press/PA Images
Ken Griffey Jr

Steve Lipofsky/Zuma Press/PA Images
Roger Clemens
KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/PA Images
Don Mattingly
And why couldn't Steve Sax play for Springfield in that game?
Keith Birmingham/Zuma Press/PA Images
He had a grotesquely swollen jaw
He had a run-in with the law

He had been mistakenly hypnotised to cluck like a chicken
He was struck down with acute radiation poisioning
Homer dreamed of owning the Dallas Cowboys but was disgusted when he was given a different NFL outfit by his former employer Hank Scorpio. Can you name that team?
USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images
New York Giants

Stephen Hopson/Zuma Press/PA Images
Oakland Raiders
Stephen Lew/Zuma Press/PA Images
Atlanta Falcons
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you certainly know your sports references in The Simpsons.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention to the sports references in The Simpsons, you could have won gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like The Simpsons?
Share your result:

