This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Sky and BT Sport partnership raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers

The broadcasters have extended an existing content cross-supply deal into Ireland.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 2:34 PM
27 minutes ago 1,390 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4315111

A NEW LONG-TERM agreement announced today will give Sky Sports subscribers in Ireland access to BT Sport’s four channels as part of one subscription for the first time. 

The deal between the pay-TV broadcasters is an extension of their UK content partnership and will see Sky become BT’s exclusive distribution partner in Ireland from summer 2019.

Manchester City v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium BT Sport has exclusive rights to 52 Premier League games. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Irish customers who have a Sky TV subscription will gain access to both Sky Sports and BT Sports through a single package, or can purchase the BT Sport package on a standalone basis.

Currently, BT Sport is only accessible through the bundled eir Sport pack in Ireland, which is available at a monthly fee of €29.99 or free for eir broadband and mobile customers.

While today’s news will be welcomed by Sky customers, it raises uncertainty for eir Sport subscribers as there is a danger the Irish broadcaster could lose the BT Sport channels, and Box Nation, from its seven-channel pack next year.

Sky say it has not yet decided on distribution plans but would be ‘open to having discussions with other platforms.’

In a statement released to The42, eir Sport said: “We are aware of today’s announcement from Sky and BT and from an eir sport perspective, there is no immediate change for our valued customers and the BT Sport channels remain part of the eir sport pack for the foreseeable future.

Our focus is on delivering the very best content including the eagerly anticipated clash between Ireland and Italy in Chicago this weekend which is live on eir sport. Over the last eighteen months we have built a very strong portfolio of content including exclusive Guinness Pro14 coverage, the 2019 RWC as well as extending our Allianz Leagues deal.

“eir sport is in constant dialogue with rights holders and will continue to invest in delivering the very best in sports content to our customers in the 2018/19 season and beyond.”

BT Sport currently has rights to show every Champions League, Europa League and Heineken Champions Cup game, in addition to 52 exclusive Premier League fixtures per season.

JD Buckley, managing director of Sky Ireland, welcomed the extension of the partnership with BT: “This is fantastic news for Sky customers in Ireland who will now be able to access all matches on Sky and BT channels from the Premier League, Champions League and Heineken Champions Cup rugby directly with a single Sky TV subscription.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie