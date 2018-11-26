Major coup for Sligo Rovers as they sign double-winning star striker Murray

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE completed some good business this afternoon, announcing the signing of Dundalk star striker Ronan Murray.

The 2018 league and cup double winner comes to The Showgrounds on a two-year deal, while Kyle Callan-McFadden and Regan Donelon have also had their contracts renewed for 2019.

Liam Buckley will be delighted with this hugely significant addition to his squad, a former top-goalscorer with Galway United who was named in the 2017 PFAI Team of the Year.

The 27-year-old Mayo native joined the Lilywhites this time last year, and contributed greatly to their stellar season under Stephen Kenny.

Murray, a former Republic of Ireland U21 international, also had stints at Ipswich Town, Notts County and Swindon across the water.

He scored on his first-team debut for Ipswich in a League Cup win against Exeter City in 20101 but his progress was hampered by injuries through the year. Since returning to home soil, he has truly impressed and is pleased with his next career move.

Murray spent the 2018 season with Dundalk. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Sligo Rovers has always meant something to me,” he said. “It’s my closest club, I have friends that attend games, that play for the team and it is special to me. I’m not here to play in a team struggling.

“I’ve signed with a view to be a big part in taking the club towards former heights. I don’t think it will be overnight. It’s a two-year project at least certainly and that is why I’ve signed for that period because I believe in it.

“It’s not rhetoric or saying it for the sake of it. I’m really happy to be a Sligo Rovers player at last and more than anything I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to play here.”

He added: “What I can say is I take a lot from my time at Dundalk.

“I was part of a dressing-room that was exemplary, that had leadership and dedication and showed younger players how to operate and how to look after themselves and be totally dedicated to football.

“I’d like to have that influence here as well and pass that knowledge on.”

Celebrating with the FAI Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Manager Buckley said: “It’s a fantastic start to bringing in new faces here. Ronan is a terrific player, he has proven that at Galway, Dundalk and his time in England. We’re absolutely delighted to have him here.

“There aren’t too many players in the league with a proven record of scoring, and certainly that are out of contract. It’s no secret that many clubs were chasing him.

“We’ve done well to get Ronan here, and from speaking to him I think he is really hungry to achieve things with the club which is important too.

“He believes in what we’re trying to do. He can compliment all of our attacking play.”

