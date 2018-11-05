No Cork players included in Soccer Republic's Premier Division team of the year

DOUBLE-WINNERS DUNDALK dominate Soccer Republic’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division team of the season selection, but notably there are no Cork City players included.

Eight of Stephen Kenny’s side are named in the XI, while Bohemians, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers are all represented after the RTÉ panel unveiled their top performers.

Robbie Benson is one of eight Dundalk players included. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The absence of a Cork representative, however, is sure to cause some debate, with the likes of Kieran Sadlier and Karl Sheppard standing out for John Caulfield’s side as they finished second behind Dundalk and reached a fourth straight FAI Cup final.

Dundalk’s Gary Rogers is named as goalkeeper, with Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland and Sean Hoare joined in defence by Bohs left-back Darragh Leahy, the 20-year-old consistently impressing for Keith Long’s side throughout the 2018 campaign.

Elsewhere, Robbie Benson and Chris Shields are recognised along with Waterford’s French midfielder Bastien Hery, while Michael Duffy and the league’s top scorer, Pat Hoban, are named up top alongside Graham Burke.

Burke scored 13 Premier Division goals for Shamrock Rovers before earning a move to Preston North End in June, with the striker winning his first Ireland cap before leaving for England.

Do you agree with the selection?

Team of the year: Gary Rogers (Dundalk); Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Brian Gartland (Dundalk), Sean Hoare (Dundalk), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians); Robbie Benson (Dundalk), Chris Shields (Dundalk), Bastien Hery (Waterford); Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).

