Arsenal legend Campbell appointed to first managerial role in League Two

MACCLESFIELD TOWN HAVE confirmed that they have appointed former Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell as their new manager.

In what is Campbell’s first managerial role, the ex-England defender has been handed an 18-month deal to take charge of the League Two club.

Campbell had been assisting with the England U21 squad over the last international break, and has now been given the responsibility to try to change the fortunes of the club who are currently bottom of League Two with just two wins from 19 games.

Macclesfield had been without a manager since the departure of Mark Yates in October.

Campbell, who retired in 2012 and has been taking his FA coaching badges since, had a brief stint as assistant manager of Trinidad and Tobago, while also applying for vacant positions at Oxford United, Grimsby and Oldham.

“Macclesfield Town are delighted to announce that former Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell is to become our new first team manager, after agreeing an 18-month deal with the club,” a club statement read.

Campbell, capped 73 times by England, will be unveiled at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

