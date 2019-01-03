This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!

The Red Devils claimed their fourth consecutive win under their new caretaker boss and he is hoping to stay in charge beyond this season.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 8:25 AM
1 hour ago 2,492 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4421186
It's now four wins on the trot for the caretaker boss.
OLE GUNNAR SOLKSJAER confessed he hopes to remain in charge of Manchester United beyond May, after watching his side beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils made it four wins out of four under Solskjaer , meaning the caretaker manager has equalled Matt Busby’s best-ever start to a United tenure.

The visitors had to bide their time at St James’ Park, with the breakthrough coming as substitute Romelu Lukaku made an instant 64th-minute impact after Martin Dubravka spilt Marcus Rashford’s free-kick.

Rashford then sealed the points 10 minutes from time, producing a composed finish after good link-up play from Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer has already managed to restore the feel-good factor at the club and he admitted post-match that he doesn’t want to depart at the end of his projected six-month spell at the helm.

When asked if he will leave United in May, Solskjaer replied: “I don’t want to.”

He went on to address matching Busby’s record, before bemoaning a ‘sluggish’ first-half display from his team.

“I’m just thinking about the next game because if you win four you can win another four with this club,” he told Sky Sports. “That’s the challenge, that’s the standard we’re used to.”

“It was a very professional performance. We never hit the heights that we can do but I felt we were in control, kept plugging away,”

“It was a great goal again by Marcus and a great reaction again by Rom – good first touch as a sub.

“In the first half it was sluggish, it was almost like a testimonial at times – too slow, too many touches and too many square passes and back

“But the big, big plus was the clean sheet.”

Lukaku has two in two as a substitute, while Rashford was again United’s stand-out forward operating centrally .

Solskjaer believes this gives him a nice problem.

“You can play with two of them, no problem,” he added. “One can play on the right, they can play two through the middle. It gives me options.”

