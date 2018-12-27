This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer hails impact of 'happy boy' Pogba

The Frenchman’s two goals that spoke volumes about the change in mood at the club.

By AFP Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 12:01 AM
40 minutes ago 972 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4414727
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER believes Manchester United are now seeing the Paul Pogba he knows from his time in charge of the club’s reserve team after the French World Cup winner scored twice in a 3-1 win over Huddersfield on St Stephen’s Day.

Solskjaer’s reign as caretaker manager began with a 5-1 win at Cardiff on Saturday, and his dream start continued with a resounding welcome by the Old Trafford faithful.

Nemanja Matic scored the opener, but it was Pogba’s second half display and the Frenchman’s two goals that spoke volumes about the change in mood at the club in the week since Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager and replaced, until the end of the season, by the popular Norwegian.

Solskjaer coached Pogba as a youngster before the midfielder left for Juventus and United had to pay a then world record £89 million to bring him back in 2016.

“That’s the Paul I know,” said Solskjaer. “The Paul I’ve known since he was in the reserves and youth team with me.

“He has always been a happy boy, he’s always had a big smile on his face.”

Pogba cut a less than happy figure for much of this season as he clashed with Mourinho and was left on the bench for the Portuguese’s final three league games in charge.

“When you score a goal, or two, of course you are happy,” Solskjaer said.

“But when you play football for Man United you should be happy. Of course it’s a responsibility, but it’s an honour and a privilege.

“Paul loves playing for this club. He’s a Man United boy through and through, a kid who knows what it means to play for Man United.”

- De Gea’s ‘defining moment’ -

The outcome could have been very different, though, but for David de Gea’s stunning save to keep out an effort from Laurent Depoitre moments before Pogba’s first and United’s second goal. 

“Dave’s save was the defining moment. One of the best saves I’ve seen,” said Solskjaer. 

United swiftly went down the other end and Juan Mata and Ander Herrera teed up Pogba to convert an accurate finish from 16 yards.

Pogba had only scored twice in a Premier League game once – in the derby  victory at Manchester City in April that ranked as one of the highlights of Mourinho’s time in charge.

But he would repeat the trick in Solskjaer’s second game in charge, exchanging passes with Jesse Lingard, before beating Jonas Lossl with a spectacular right-foot finish from 25 yards after 77 minutes.

Solskjaer has had a whirlwind week after temporarily leaving his role in charge of Molde to help out the club where he spent 11 seasons as a player.

“It was extra special of course,” said Solskjaer of his return as manager to Old Trafford. “But I was surprisingly calm, the boys settled me down really quickly.

It’s special to walk out there, hearing the crowd again singing my song – normally they started after I scored a goal, not before the game after I walked out!

“But it’s humbling and made me really proud. Hopefully, my family are proud and my family back home in Norway watching on telly.

“It was a great day, I will never ever forget, I’ll never forget these two games.”

Huddersfield claimed a late consolation as substitute Steve Mounie outjumped Pogba to head on an 88th minute Alex Pritchard free-kick, setting up Mathias Zanka who slotted in from close range.

We have seen again today that they play with freedom,” said Huddersfield manager David Wagner of Solskjaer’s new-look United.

“They penetrate the ball in the right moments. In the first half we came under tremendous pressure but they play with freedom and they still have world-class players. We have seen that today.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Crossbar denies sensational Inter goal from kick-off before substitute snatches late victory over Napoli
    Crossbar denies sensational Inter goal from kick-off before substitute snatches late victory over Napoli
    Arsenal boss apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan
    De Gea save 'probably' the best I've seen, says Solskjaer
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    LIVERPOOL
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Pep Guardiola refuses to concede Man City's title hopes are over
    Liverpool outclass Newcastle to go six points clear at top of Premier League
    MUNSTER
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald
    Connacht make third short-term signing with capture of Munster's Fitzgerald
    Leinster and Ruddock eyeing 'special win' at Munster's Thomond fortress
    Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie