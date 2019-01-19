Solskjaer: I'll remember managing United for the rest of my life

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A seventh win from seven in all competitions left the Red Devils boss beaming.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 6:58 PM
Manchester United's caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
MANCHESTER UNITED MADE it seven wins from seven in the first month of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign and the caretaker boss said he will remember his stint in charge “for the rest of my life”.

Solskjaer became the first boss in the club’s history to win his first six league matches at the helm after Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford found the net again in a 2-1 triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion, who pulled a goal back through Pascal Gross in the second half.

The victory came exactly one month to the day since Solskjaer, who won numerous honours as a player at Old Trafford, was brought back to the club to be the interim manager until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

A longer-term arrangement may yet be forthcoming if United continue their form under Solskjaer, but the 45-year-old acknowledged the first month of his temporary tenure has gone swimmingly.

“Fantastic, I can’t complain, can I?” he told Sky Sports.

I’m just smiling. It’s just one of these things that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“It’s been a month now and it’s class to be here.”

Pogba and Rashford have arguably been United’s two best players since Solskjaer came to the helm.

Rashford, in particular, appears to have become more clinical in front of goal, with the tutelage of former striker Solskjaer no doubt helping.

His 41st goal in his 150th United appearance was a brilliant effort shaped into the top corner and Solskjaer revealed he has worked on the mental side of the game with Rashford.

“He’s been top class,” he added.

“You start with the work rate because that’s what he’s got – he works like no one else.

He’s now calmed down in front of goal, he’s very assured, he’s practicing all the time – that’s his technique but it’s also a mindset.

“He’s playing confident.”

