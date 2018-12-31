This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'

The French star impressed in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory against Bournemouth yesterday.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Dec 2018, 10:48 AM
19 minutes ago 590 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4418420
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

MANCHESTER UNITED CARETAKER manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Paul Pogba was at his very best as he starred in yesterday’s 4-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth. 

United coasted to a third straight triumph under Solskjaer, Marcus Rashford and Pogba inspiring the comfortable win with fine individual displays at Old Trafford. 

Pogba scored twice to help build a 3-1 half-time lead, while he also set up Romelu Lukaku to score the home side’s fourth goal after the interval.

The performance highlighted just how much he has improved since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, with Pogba scoring four and providing three assists under the Norwegian. 

“That today is a top, top performance for a midfielder, because it’s all-round,” Solskjaer told reporters in his post-match news conference. 

“It’s work-rate, he’s dangerous in the box, he wins headers, wins tackles, and there’s no showboating. It’s touch, pass, move and he plays the efficient game.

“Paul knows he’s at his best when he plays that game and there was maybe one flick that he missed halfway through the second half that he could have done better with, but not a lot else he could have done. 

“As I’ve said to all the players, we want to see the best out of them, we want to see them enjoy themselves and express themselves within the framework and how we want the team to play and all of them really performed up to the top standards.” 

United have scored 12 goals in Solskjaer’s three games at the helm, and the former striker is happy to be entertaining fans with free-flowing, attack-minded football. 

“They created some great chances today,” he said of his team. “Some fantastic attacking football at times, it’s pleasing. That’s what the fans, that’s what we want to see and I think the players are enjoying themselves. 

“Bit by bit, just a little bit, every day we keep chipping away on little details, how we want to position ourselves, when we want to go forward, when we want to slow the game down, and quicken things up. 

“The second half today I thought we managed brilliantly, because coming in at half-time at 3-1 rather than 3-0, you could have gone ‘let’s slow down or defend’, but I thought they really went about the job perfectly.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    'I also suffered racist songs': Maradona shows support for Napoli's Koulibaly
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    LIVERPOOL
    'Do we need blood for a proper penalty?' Klopp defends Salah over dive claims
    'Do we need blood for a proper penalty?' Klopp defends Salah over dive claims
    Guardiola fears defeat to Liverpool on Thursday will end City's title hopes
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    LEINSTER
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie