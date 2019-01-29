This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United

“We’ve got the Champions League, we’ve got the FA Cup, we can’t just say top four and that’s it,” Solskjaer said.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,595 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4464304
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

MANCHESTER UNITED CARETAKER manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he wanted to win trophies, not just finish in the top four, this season.

Solskjaer has made an incredible start at the helm, winning all eight matches since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

The run has pushed United back into the top-four race, with Solskjaer’s side now just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

But with his team still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup, the Norwegian said silverware was also a target.

“We’ve got the Champions League, we’ve got the FA Cup, we can’t just say top four and that’s it,” Solskjaer said.

“We’ve got to look at ‘can we win something this year?’ and I go into every single game as a Man United manager thinking we can win this game.”

United’s most recent trophy was the Europa League in 2017, while they are without a Premier League title since 2013.

Solskjaer said winning the Premier League should always be the goal for United, who are 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.

“That’s not the dream though, to be top four. We’re Man United – you should always aim to win the league,” he said.

“We can’t do that this year but we’ve just got to look forward to that again because we have to get back to that.”

United look to continue their perfect start under Solskjaer on Tuesday, when they host Burnley.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    Solskjaer aiming to deliver trophies, not just top four, at Man United
    'The summer it is going to be different' - Emery expecting summer spend at Arsenal
    Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    ENGLAND
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie