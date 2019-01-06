This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer keen for first 'proper test' against Tottenham

Things could have been much tougher for the caretaker boss as far as fixture lists go, with a higher quality of opposition lying in wait.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,805 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4425723
The Manchester United caretaker boss.
The Manchester United caretaker boss.
The Manchester United caretaker boss.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER could not have hoped for a better start to his time as Manchester United’s caretaker boss, but admits that Sunday’s upcoming clash with Tottenham will be his first ‘proper test’.

The Norwegian has hit the ground running at Old Trafford since replacing Jose Mourinho at the helm, taking in Premier League victories against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle and seeing off Reading in the FA Cup.

Sterner tests await the former super sub, however, with a trip to Wembley to face high-flying Spurs – who themselves recently recorded a resounding 7-0 win over Tranmere Rovers – representing Solskjaer’s first clash against top-six opposition.

Win or lose, the 45-year-old is looking forward to seeing what level his resurgent charges are really at.

“Spurs at Wembley – that’s a proper test,” Solskjaer said after the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to that one because it’ll give me more of a reference as to where we are against the top boys.

“We’re not happy talking about fourth, fifth or sixth – in a year or two the club needs to move on and move up the table.”

Keen to play down a relatively kind fixture list at the beginning of his appointment, Solskjaer took time to highlight the difficulty in picking up points against any team in the top tier of English football.

“They’re never easy games,” he added. “We’ve lost points before [in those fixtures], there are no easy games in the Premier League.

“I thought it was a professional performance away against Newcastle – and today, it’s never easy when you make nine changes, but we still won all of them.”

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez combined well for United’s second goal against Reading but the latter pulled up with a hamstring issue 25 minutes from full time.

Solskjaer, however, is hopeful that the Chilean will be available for selection in Sunday’s clash against Spurs.

“I hope it’s not going to be too bad,” he said. “It’s the same hamstring he’s been having trouble with but we’ll see. Hopefully he’ll be okay for next weekend.

“Everyone is considered. It’s down to what kind of tactics we use, who does well and who is fit. I know they are quality players.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    New Year's resolutions, inside Manchester City's dressing room and more Tweets of the Week
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp
    As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie