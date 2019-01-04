Solskjaer overwhelmed by 'phenomenal' United structure as club weigh up January signings

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Friday 4 Jan 2019, 10:54 AM
United boss Solskjaer.
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has praised the structure behind the scenes at Manchester United as his side consider the possibility of dipping into the transfer market this month.

The Red Devils’ interim manager has won all four of his first matches in charge after Jose Mourinho was sacked last month.

Mourinho voiced his discontent at the club’s reluctance to back him in the transfer market on several occassions last year, but Solskjaer claims he has been impressed by the amount of work going into recruitment behind the scenes.

United have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with speculation suggesting that a new centre-back could be on the agenda, and Solskjaer believes the club will have had a good idea of their next targets for some time.

“The club’s probably had a plan, you don’t just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and year before, the next transfer window, the structure is phenomenal,” claimed the United boss.

“I’m sure they’ve got their targets, I’m here to voice my opinion on that and I’m sure we’ll sit down, me and Ed if we’ve got anything in the pipeline.

“I’m here to work with the ones I’ve got, they’ve all performed and as long as they perform they should get a chance but that’s my job to improve the team and individuals.”

Solskjaer praised the attitude of the players already at his disposal when pushed for his thoughts on the current United squad.

“They’ve not scared me yet!” he added.

“I’ve enjoyed working with them, they want to learn and improve, that’s key, if you’re hungry and humble enough to improve then we’ll improve as a team in the end.”

After such a positive start to his time at the helm at Old Trafford, many have started to wonder whether Solskjaer could be in line to take on the manager’s job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

But the Norweigan says he is yet to speak to the club about his long-term future having only taken up his current role just over two weeks ago.

“No, no, no it’s early doors and, of course, when I came in they were open and honest about, they’re going to have a process, looking for the next manager but the more you’re here, the more you enjoy it but it’s one game at a time and the day they announce the next manager, if it’s me or someone else, good luck.”

