Solskjaer backs 'fantastic' Mourinho to return to management

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER does not think Jose Mourinho will have any problems finding a job despite his sacking by Manchester United.

The Portuguese manager was dismissed by United after a disappointing first half of the 2018-19 campaign, with the club having collected just 26 points after 17 games – their worst tally at that stage of the season since 1990-91.

Solskjaer was announced as Mourinho’s interim replacement on 19 December and has since steered the Red Devils to victories in all six of his matches in all competitions thus far.

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Mourinho is not considering walking away from the game, however, revealing on Thursday that he believes he belongs at the top-level of management.

And when asked about the Pourtguese’s comments, Solskjaer told reporters: “Yeah, why shouldn’t he?

“Because he’s a fantastic manager and with the results he’s had, I don’t think he’ll be struggling to find work.”

More to follow…

