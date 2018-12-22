This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing

‘He just told us to make them enjoy football, smile, go forward, be Man United.’

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 8:38 PM
40 minutes ago 4,080 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4412170
The interim manager celebrates with the United players.
Image: Getty Images
The interim manager celebrates with the United players.
The interim manager celebrates with the United players.
Image: Getty Images

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER says Wayne Rooney encouraged him to get Manchester United attacking again prior to Saturday’s 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

The Red Devils were on fire in south Wales in Solskjaer’s first match as caretaker manager, with Jesse Lingard scoring twice and Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

It was the first time United have scored five goals in a Premier League game since Alex Ferguson’s final match in charge in 2013 and was in stark contrast to the more prosaic approach adopted under former manager Jose Mourinho this season.

Solskjaer claims it was just a matter of allowing a talented team to express themselves, something he says former captain Rooney had also demanded.

“Football is easy if you’ve got good players and they are such a great bunch of players. The quality is unbelievable,” he told BT Sport.

“I arrived Thursday night and I think maybe all the texts and advice from Wazza helped today. He just told us to make them enjoy football, smile, go forward, be Man United. That’s what I asked for because it’s been a tough week for them. They’ve responded fantastically.

We want them to approach every game the same, combination play, we want them to play it forward. Every game gives you different chances. The foundation was in defence: I thought the two centre-backs and full-backs were outstanding.

“It’s a great dressing room. They want to give their best for the club, and they’ve got the badge on their shirt and there’s a reason for that.”

Although the manner of the win will boost United’s confidence, they are in sixth place in the Premier League table, eight points outside the top four.

Solskjaer wants his players to switch their focus quickly to the Boxing Day visit of Huddersfield Town as he attempts to steer them back into Champions League contention.

“We’ve caught up eight, nine points before,” he said. “Now we’ve got Huddersfield; let the boys enjoy tonight and we look forward. You can’t do anything else other than the next training session, work on a few bits, because there is still work to be done, [and] keep plugging away.

“It’s just been emotional, the whole week. It’s a start, and we move on. Nothing is history quicker than a game of football.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Messi strike sinks Celta Vigo as Barca restore their La Liga lead
    Modric caps golden 2018 as Real Madrid lift Club World Cup
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    LIVE: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie