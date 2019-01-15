This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville

The Red Devils’ interim boss has overseen six successivce victories at the start of his reign.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 12:02 AM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (file pic).

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER could earn “the break of his life” at Manchester United, says Gary Neville, but the club’s interim boss still has “a lot of work” to do before earning a permanent position.

The Red Devils turned to a familiar face for assistance following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal in December.

A treble-winning hero from the past was charged with the task of clearing up the mess at Old Trafford and salvaging a season which was in danger of being left in ruins.

Six successive victories have seen Solskjaer make a dream start to life in a high-profile post and forced him firmly into the frame for an extended stay in the dugout.

Former team-mate Neville has, however, pointed out that there is still a long way to go in the pursuit of a top-four finish and major silverware and that no decision on managerial appointments can be made at this stage.

He told Sky Sports after seeing United claim their most notable scalp to date during a 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium: “Before the game, I said if Manchester United lost the game, the result should not determine the outcome of the next United manager.

“One thing I will say is because Manchester won, it shouldn’t determine the outcome of the Manchester United manager.

“It shouldn’t be like that. We shouldn’t flip from week to week as to whether Solskjaer should be the Manchester United manager at the end of the season or not.

“It’s something that I think will need to be looked at in April or May when there’s been a body of work put in.

“But it’s been a wonderful start. I’m delighted for him as a person because he’s a brilliant person. He’s a thinker of the game and you’ve seen that in the first half against Tottenham.

“He’s come through the coaching ranks in the right way.

“He’s done his grounding, if you like, in the reserves at Manchester United. He’s gone away to Norway and done well at Molde. He’s come back and had his bad experience at Cardiff which I think most managers would say that you need. He’s gone back to Molde and now he’s got a little break.

“It might be the break of his life but there’s still a lot of work to do. He won’t be getting carried away because he’ll recognise there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

United remain sixth in the Premier League table despite edging out Spurs but are making up ground on the Champions League spots.

They have drawn level on points with Arsenal, while they are now just six behind Chelsea and a further point back on Tottenham.

