Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
'You're always ambitious': Solskjaer wants United job on permanent basis

Sixth-placed United host Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 11:56 AM
33 minutes ago 899 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4417747
Solskjaer: has spoken to United players about their conduct off the field as well as on it.
Image: Martin Rickett
Solskjaer: has spoken to United players about their conduct off the field as well as on it.
Solskjaer: has spoken to United players about their conduct off the field as well as on it.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is “sure” he would take the Manchester United manager’s job on a permanent basis if the club offer it to him at the end of the season.

The former United striker is in temporary charge of the Red Devils following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and he has made a successful start, winning his first two Premier League matches.

Solskjaer guided United to victories over Cardiff City, who he managed for nine months in 2014, and Huddersfield Town to sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of the visit of Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Sunday.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 45-year-old said: “My job is for the next five months, because I’m going to leave them to someone else when they come in.

“That’s the plan and that’s what my job is at the moment, it runs out at the end of May – actually the end of June but we don’t play many games in June – so my job is to affect the players on what it is all about at Manchester United.

“You’re always ambitious, of course, but as I’ve told Ed [Woodward, United chief executive] and the owners, I’m here to do as well as I can and, if in May you decide someone else will be coming in, then fantastic, and if you decide it’s me, I’m sure we will agree.

Solskjaer indicated that he has spoken to members of the squad about their conduct off the field as well as on it during the time he has spent imparting his own experience and knowledge having spent 11 years as a United player.

During the last few months of Mourinho’s time in charge, pundits took aim at the behaviour of certain United players, with former midfielder Roy Keane claiming the club’s stars were not training properly and not producing on the pitch as a result.

Solskjaer said: “Obviously you speak about expectations, what standards we have at Man United on the pitch, but there is also responsibility when you’re a Man United player off the pitch.

“I’m not going to go into details but we have norms and there is a culture here. Sometimes the best rules are the ones that are written in the walls.”

The42 Team

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
