Son-inspired Spurs advance at West Ham's expense

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,590 Views 2 Comments
Son Heung-min's double secured Tottenham's place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
SON HEUNG-MIN returned to form in emphatic fashion as his double helped Tottenham to a 3-1 victory at West Ham to send Mauricio Pochettino’s side into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Having opened the scoring with his first goal of the season 16 minutes in, Son, one of 10 changes and making his 150th Spurs appearance, doubled his tally with a composed finish early in the second half to set Tottenham on their way to a second victory at London Stadium in the space of 12 days.

Son’s goals – his first since March – were Tottenham’s only opportunities of note amid a barrage of West Ham attacks, though, and the hosts’ pressure paid off when Lucas Perez headed in with 19 minutes remaining.

However, West Ham’s hopes of a comeback were dashed inside four minutes, Fernando Llorente tucking home from close range to secure progress into the last eight.

Son wasted little time in opening his account for the campaign, picking out the top corner after latching onto a loose ball on the edge of the area.

West Ham rallied quickly and Tottenham had Paulo Gazzaniga to thank when he pulled off a smart stop low to his right to deny Javier Hernandez an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur- Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - London Stadium A pitch invader wearing a scream mask runs across the pitch during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match. Source: John Walton

Michail Antonio looked set to restore parity shortly after the restart, but the forward failed to beat Gazzaniga after outmuscling Juan Foyth.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were soon punished for their wastefulness, Son pouncing on Arthur Masuaku’s error before coolly rounding Adrian.

Perez’s header threatened to make things interesting late on, but West Ham’s defence was exposed again when Llorente reacted quickest to Christian Eriksen’s corner to wrap up the victory.

Elsewhere tonight, Championship side Middlesbrough beat Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to a spectacular strike from Lewis Wing in first-half stoppage time.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

