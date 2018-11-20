'I’m going to come back' - German teenager on the mend after fracturing spine in horror crash

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sophia Floersch underwent 11 hours of surgery after her car flew off the track at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,434 Views 1 Comment
Sophia Floersch (file photo).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

THE 17-YEAR-OLD GERMAN teenager who fractured her spine in a horrifying crash at a Formula Three event says she hopes the worst is behind her as she vows to “come back” to motor racing.

Sophia Floersch underwent 11 hours of surgery after her car flew off the track at the Formula Three Macau Grand Prix on Sunday.

Floersch’s car went out over the edge of the circuit and into a large hoarding on the other side, close to where marshals and photographers were stationed.

She was fortunate to survive the crash, with Van Amersfoort Racing owner Frits van Amersfoort saying Floersch had an “angel on her shoulder”.

Floersch has since offered an update about her condition in a Facebook post in which she has thanked those who have supported her since the accident.

I survived the operation which took 11 hours well,” she wrote. “Hope from now on it only gets better. I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I’m transportable.

“I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage.

“My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy.

“At the accident were really nice people, which I still have in my mind. Thank you for all the encouraging, calming words in these tough minutes in my car. A real big thanks to the medical staff here in Macau for the friendly and professional treatment.

“A huge thank you to the local FIA rescue team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, HWA AG, the FIA organisation and their medical team in the background and the Macau Organisation, who support me in the best way.

“Also a special thank to Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli and last but not least my Team Van Amersfoort Racing, Facu and Ferdinand, who all suffer with me – you are phenomenal.

I’m going to come back! By the way, Dallara built a very good chassis.

An FIA statement on Sunday revealed that fellow driver Sho Tsuboi, two members of the media and one marshal had also been transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

