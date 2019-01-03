Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat

CHARLIE AUSTIN HAS been charged by the Football Association over “an abusive and/or insulting” gesture during Southampton’s defeat to Manchester City on 30 December.

As the striker was substituted in the second half of the Premier League match, which City won 3-1, he was booed by a section of the St Mary’s Stadium crowd.

Television cameras showed the 29-year-old appearing to make a two-fingered sign in response.

Austin has until 6pm local time on 7 January to respond to the FA charge.

The FA’s full statement in relation to the incident reads:

“Southampton’s Charlie Austin has been charged following the game against Manchester City on Sunday [30 December 2018].

“It is alleged that Mr Austin’s gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting. He has until 18:00 on 7 January 2019 to respond.”

Southampton currently sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

