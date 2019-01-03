This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat

The 29-year-old appeared to make a sign to the crowd when he was being substituted during the game.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 12:03 PM
45 minutes ago 715 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4421587
Southampton striker Charlie Austin.
Southampton striker Charlie Austin.

CHARLIE AUSTIN HAS been charged by the Football Association over “an abusive and/or insulting” gesture during Southampton’s defeat to Manchester City on 30 December.

As the striker was substituted in the second half of the Premier League match, which City won 3-1, he was booed by a section of the St Mary’s Stadium crowd.

Television cameras showed the 29-year-old appearing to make a two-fingered sign in response.

Austin has until 6pm local time on 7 January to respond to the FA charge.

The FA’s full statement in relation to the incident reads:

Southampton’s Charlie Austin has been charged following the game against Manchester City on Sunday [30 December 2018].

“It is alleged that Mr Austin’s gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting. He has until 18:00 on 7 January 2019 to respond.”

Southampton currently sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

