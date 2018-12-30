52 mins ago

It doesn’t seem all that long ago that Manchester City were setting a ferocious pace at the top of the Premier League and all of the questions were about who would blink first: the champions or their closest pursuers, Liverpool?

But now, with a little bit less than 36 hours left in the year, that argument is a distant memory. Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Southampton this afternoon having lost three of their last four games in the league, allowing Liverpool to quickly open up a 10-point gap between the sides.

Win at St Mary’s this afternoon and that gap becomes seven; beat Liverpool on Thursday in a clash of increasingly high stakes and that gap shrinks to — at this point in the campaign — a relatively insignificant four.

But any more slips… well, it doesn’t bear thinking about for City.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.