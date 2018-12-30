Can the champions halt their festive slump and cut Liverpool’s lead to seven points? Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage.
GOAL FOR MAN CITY!
BIG PENALTY SHOUT! Smashing ball by Stephens and Ward-Prowse gets in behind the City defence. Zinchenko covers across and has an arm on Ward-Prowse who goes to ground… but it’s definitively waved away by Paul Tierney. The contact looked to be minimal on second glance.
GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! Southampton 1-1 Man City (Hojbjerg, 37′)
Well, well, well. City have absolutely dominated this game for the first half-hour but only scored once, and now Southampton’s mini purple patch has led to an equaliser. City only have themselves to blame — they’ve been quite casual playing the ball around at the back — and Zinchenko is caught in possession by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He takes it to the edge of the box, shapes to pass, and then smashes it past Ederson. All square!
LATEST: It’s now Burnley 2-0 West Ham.
OOOOH! Save by Ederson! Great stuff from the City keeper. Austin gets up in front of Danilo at the front post and flicks a header towards the far post. Ederson’s moving in the opposite direction but adjusts his feet and pops up a strong hand to make the stop.
There’s not much to compare it against, but the last five minutes have comfortably been Southampton’s best. Aguero goes into the book for a sloppy foul and it gives James Ward-Prowse the chance to test City’s defence from the set piece. Put behind for a corner.
EDERSON! The coolest man in St Mary’s takes a slightly loose touch to control Danilo’s backpass and then, just in the nick of time, whips the ball away from Hojberg as he rushes in to close him down. Only a couple of inches saving the City keeper from disaster there.
Now they have but two deep crosses — aimed at Austin, presumably — are dealt with easily by City.
Southampton can’t even get the ball out of their own half at the moment, never mind create a meaningful chance.
SAVE! Another stop from McCarthy to deny City, but they’re cutting Southampton open at will at the moment. Fernandinho slides a through ball to Sterling, he pulls it back to Aguero, but his shot hits a sprawling McCarthy in the midriff.
Danilo and Bernardo Silva are combining nicely down the right for City, but the former’s first-time cross is cut out by Southampton before it reaches Sterling.
Sky have just timed the difference between Charlie Austin’s flub and David Silva’s opener at 65 seconds.
More bad news for Southampton: Burnley, who are currently three points behind them in 19th place, have gone 1-0 up against West Ham.
What a goal this would have been! Ederson has ice in his veins as he deals with an underhit backpass and starts City playing a little tiki-taka inside their own penalty box, leaving Southampton chasing shadows. They launch a counter attack and Mahrez goes directly towards goal, curling his shot just wide from the edge of the box. Oooof.
Stephens tries to play the ball out from the back, and plays it straight to a City player. Oh dear. Fortunately, he makes the tackle to prevent any further damage.
Any Southampton fans reading won’t need reminding that they’re just one point above the relegation zone as things stand. What can they offer by way of a response here?
GOAL FOR CITY! Southampton 0-1 Manchester City (Silva, 10′)
Ruthless by City. Absolutely ruthless. They so easily could have gone a goal down and instead, they’ve taken the lead. Bernardo Silva glides past Lemina, cuts the ball back to David Silva who is dead centre and about 10 yards out, and sidefoots past McCarthy to put City one up.
OH CHARLIE AUSTIN! What a chance — and he’s completely fluffed it. Elyounoussi dinks a beautiful ball around the corner that catches City’s high defensive line all at sea. They appeal for offside — but Austin’s on… and somehow just bumbles the ball into Ederson’s hands.
SAVE! Super stop from McCarthy — and Jack Stephens certainly owes his keeper a Christmas present if he hasn’t already bought him one. City are bossing the opening exchanges, dominating possession, and Sterling chases a relatively lost cause into the Southampton area. Stephens dallies, trying to shepherd it back to McCarthy, and Sterling nicks it away and rolls it to David Silva. A fine stop from close range prevents the game’s opening goal.
Slick interplay by City with three quick touches setting Sterling free… but he’s strayed a yard offside.
Early corner for City but Southampton clear without any difficulty.
KICK OFF: Referee Paul Tierney gets us underway at St Mary’s.
TEAM NEWS: Five changes for City — Kompany, Zinchenko, David Silva, Fernandinho and Mahrez all start.
Man City: Ederson, Danilo, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko, B Silva, Fernandinho, D Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
TEAM NEWS: Ralph Hassenhuttl makes six changes to the side which lost against West Ham. Charlie Austin leads the line while Michael Obafemi, who is carrying a knock, is not involved in the matchday squad.
Southampton: McCarthy, Ramsay, Bednarek, Stephens, Targett, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Austin.
It doesn’t seem all that long ago that Manchester City were setting a ferocious pace at the top of the Premier League and all of the questions were about who would blink first: the champions or their closest pursuers, Liverpool?
But now, with a little bit less than 36 hours left in the year, that argument is a distant memory. Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Southampton this afternoon having lost three of their last four games in the league, allowing Liverpool to quickly open up a 10-point gap between the sides.
Win at St Mary’s this afternoon and that gap becomes seven; beat Liverpool on Thursday in a clash of increasingly high stakes and that gap shrinks to — at this point in the campaign — a relatively insignificant four.
But any more slips… well, it doesn’t bear thinking about for City.
Kick-off is at 2.15pm.
