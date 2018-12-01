Southampton face Man United, as Ireland international Michael Obafemi makes his full Premier League debut.
Liveblog
Confirmation of today’s teams with Ireland international Michael Obafemi set for his full Premier League debut…
The teams are in! 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 1, 2018
Here's your #SaintsFC team to face #MUFC this evening in the #PL: pic.twitter.com/VVZMHegJWg
Five changes for #MUFC today! Here's the starting XI for #SOUMUN... pic.twitter.com/5byF8dUL8v— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 1, 2018
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 5.30pm.
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Man entering Ireland for sham marriage caught after his texts were checked by immigration officials
119,328 101
|
2
|
Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
39,241 64
|
3
|
Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares will change from today
26,051 28
|
1
|
Following its major funding deal, Nuritas has lined up satellite bases abroad to target specific talent
96 0
|
2
|
Why we should encourage over 55s to choose contract work over retirement
43 0
|
1
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,238 9
|
2
|
Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
24,206 65
|
3
|
Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
15,666 12
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (7)