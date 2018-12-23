This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pass the remote: Your bumper guide to the best sports programmes on TV this Christmas

Book your place on the couch now.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,975 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4410914

Christmas Eve

Head2Head: Tomás Ó Sé

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The five-time Kerry All-Ireland winning footballer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

ose

Christmas Day

Thomond Park

eir Sport 1, 7.30pm (repeat)

Another look at the 2013 documentary on the home of Munster Rugby.

Source: Murray Kinsella/YouTube

Irish Rugby: A Year to Remember

eir Sport 1, 8pm

Gerry Thornley, Ruaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey join Connor Morris to reflect on Irish rugby’s remarkable 2018.

Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation

eir Sport 1, 9pm (repeat)

Kevin Brannigan’s acclaimed 2018 documentary on Brian Kerr and the Irish youth football teams that swept to remarkable success in the late 1990s.

Source: eir Sport/YouTube

Head2Head: Mick McCarthy

eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)

The new Republic of Ireland football manager joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation. 

Source: Paddy Power/YouTube

St Stephen’s Day

A Treat from the Treaty County

eir Sport 1, 8pm

Limerick All-Ireland winners Aaron Gillane and Shane Dowling join Damian Lawlor to reflect on the Treaty County’s historic hurling season.

Shane Dowling celebrates with Aaron Gillane Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GAA Beo: Na Scéalta 2018

TG4, 8.30pm

A look back at the GAA stories that made headlines in 2018.

Summer of Hurling: Dublin v Kilkenny

RTÉ 2, 8.35pm

The first in a 10-part RTÉ series revisiting the best games from the 2018 hurling championship with extended highlights and studio analysis.

Pat Gilroy and Brian Cody at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Head2Head: Ruby Walsh

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The legendary champion jockey joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.  

Dhá Chúirt

eir Sport 1, 11pm (repeat)

Cathal Watters’ 2012 documentary on the life of Thomas Vere St Ledger, the 1879 Wimbledon finalist who was subsequently convicted of a brutal murder in France.

Torvill & Dean: The Perfect Day 

BBC 2, 11.15pm (repeat)

BBC’s 2014 documentary on Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and their famous 1984 Olympic gold medal.

Source: Sport On The Box/YouTube

Thursday December 27

Ireland’s Hockey World Cup: Live Like Legends

BBC 2, 7pm

A new BBC documentary on Ireland’s hockey heroes and their sensational run to the Women’s World Cup final in London this summer.

Ireland celebrate winning the shoot out Source: Sandra Mailer/INPHO

Summer of Hurling: Waterford v Tipperary

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Cora: The Greatest

TG4, 10pm (repeat)

Shot over six months, The Greatest follows legendary Ladies Gaelic football player Cora Staunton as she embarks on a new life in Aussie Rules.

Source: TG4/YouTube

Head2Head: Graeme Souness

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The Liverpool and Scotland football legend turned pundit joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.   

Friday December 28

Summer of Hurling: Tipperary v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Players of the Faithful

RTÉ 1, 9.30pm 

A new documentary on the Offaly football team that famously ended Kerry’s bid for an All-Ireland five-in-a-row in 1982.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Head2Head: Robbie Keane

eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)

Irish football’s all-time record international goalscorer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.   

Saturday December 29

Summer of Hurling: Cork v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Tír Eoghain: The Unbreakable Bond

TG4, 9.45pm (repeat)

Billed as “the untold narrative behind the most successful minor team in the history of the GAA”, The Unbreakable Bond looks at the famous Tyrone teams of 1997/1998.

Brian McGuigan, Kevin Hughes and Mark Harte Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sunday December 30

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Kilkenny

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Jayo

RTÉ 1, 9.30pm

Boom Boom Boom! A new documentary on the life of “the GAA’s first modern superstar” – Dublin’s Jason Sherlock.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

 Monday December 31 

MOTD: The 2018 World Cup Story

BBC 1, 2.10pm

Imago 20180716 Source: Imago/PA Images

Summer of Hurling: Kilkenny v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Tuesday January 1

Stories from the 2018 Fifa World Cup

RTÉ 2, 5.30pm

All the goals of the 2018 Fifa World Cup

RTÉ 2, 6.35pm

Imago 20180626 Source: Imago/PA Images

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Conor McGregor: Notorious

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

The 2017 documentary, filmed over four years, on Conor McGregor’s rise to UFC stardom. 

Wednesday 2 January

Summer of Hurling: Cork v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 8pm

Nickie Quaid blocks a shot from Seamus Harnedy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare

RTÉ 2, 9pm

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 10pm

Gearoid Hegarty celebrates after the game with the Liam MacCarthy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    Mandzukic adds to Roma's struggles as Juve restore eight-point lead
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    'He's definitely the man' - Scholes backs Pochettino for Man Utd job
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley
    Townsend wonderstrike stuns Guardiola's men as Palace pick up shock win at Manchester City
    Vardy strike sees Leicester inflict first home defeat on Chelsea since April

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie