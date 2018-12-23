Pass the remote: Your bumper guide to the best sports programmes on TV this Christmas

Christmas Eve

Head2Head: Tomás Ó Sé

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The five-time Kerry All-Ireland winning footballer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

Christmas Day

Thomond Park

eir Sport 1, 7.30pm (repeat)

Another look at the 2013 documentary on the home of Munster Rugby.

Irish Rugby: A Year to Remember

eir Sport 1, 8pm

Gerry Thornley, Ruaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey join Connor Morris to reflect on Irish rugby’s remarkable 2018.

Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation

eir Sport 1, 9pm (repeat)

Kevin Brannigan’s acclaimed 2018 documentary on Brian Kerr and the Irish youth football teams that swept to remarkable success in the late 1990s.

Head2Head: Mick McCarthy

eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)

The new Republic of Ireland football manager joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

St Stephen’s Day

A Treat from the Treaty County

eir Sport 1, 8pm

Limerick All-Ireland winners Aaron Gillane and Shane Dowling join Damian Lawlor to reflect on the Treaty County’s historic hurling season.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GAA Beo: Na Scéalta 2018

TG4, 8.30pm

A look back at the GAA stories that made headlines in 2018.

Summer of Hurling: Dublin v Kilkenny

RTÉ 2, 8.35pm

The first in a 10-part RTÉ series revisiting the best games from the 2018 hurling championship with extended highlights and studio analysis.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Head2Head: Ruby Walsh

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The legendary champion jockey joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

Dhá Chúirt

eir Sport 1, 11pm (repeat)

Cathal Watters’ 2012 documentary on the life of Thomas Vere St Ledger, the 1879 Wimbledon finalist who was subsequently convicted of a brutal murder in France.

Torvill & Dean: The Perfect Day

BBC 2, 11.15pm (repeat)

BBC’s 2014 documentary on Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and their famous 1984 Olympic gold medal.

Thursday December 27

Ireland’s Hockey World Cup: Live Like Legends

BBC 2, 7pm

A new BBC documentary on Ireland’s hockey heroes and their sensational run to the Women’s World Cup final in London this summer.

Source: Sandra Mailer/INPHO

Summer of Hurling: Waterford v Tipperary

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Cora: The Greatest

TG4, 10pm (repeat)

Shot over six months, The Greatest follows legendary Ladies Gaelic football player Cora Staunton as she embarks on a new life in Aussie Rules.

Head2Head: Graeme Souness

eir Sport 1, 10pm

The Liverpool and Scotland football legend turned pundit joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

Friday December 28

Summer of Hurling: Tipperary v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Players of the Faithful

RTÉ 1, 9.30pm

A new documentary on the Offaly football team that famously ended Kerry’s bid for an All-Ireland five-in-a-row in 1982.

Head2Head: Robbie Keane

eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)

Irish football’s all-time record international goalscorer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.

Saturday December 29

Summer of Hurling: Cork v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Tír Eoghain: The Unbreakable Bond

TG4, 9.45pm (repeat)

Billed as “the untold narrative behind the most successful minor team in the history of the GAA”, The Unbreakable Bond looks at the famous Tyrone teams of 1997/1998.

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sunday December 30

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Kilkenny

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Jayo

RTÉ 1, 9.30pm

Boom Boom Boom! A new documentary on the life of “the GAA’s first modern superstar” – Dublin’s Jason Sherlock.

Monday December 31

MOTD: The 2018 World Cup Story

BBC 1, 2.10pm

Source: Imago/PA Images

Summer of Hurling: Kilkenny v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Tuesday January 1

Stories from the 2018 Fifa World Cup

RTÉ 2, 5.30pm

All the goals of the 2018 Fifa World Cup

RTÉ 2, 6.35pm

Source: Imago/PA Images

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

Conor McGregor: Notorious

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

The 2017 documentary, filmed over four years, on Conor McGregor’s rise to UFC stardom.

Wednesday 2 January

Summer of Hurling: Cork v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 8pm

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare

RTÉ 2, 9pm

Summer of Hurling: Galway v Limerick

RTÉ 2, 10pm

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

