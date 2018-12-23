Pass the remote: Your bumper guide to the best sports programmes on TV this Christmas

Christmas Eve
Head2Head: Tomás Ó Sé
eir Sport 1, 10pm
The five-time Kerry All-Ireland winning footballer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.
Christmas Day
Thomond Park
eir Sport 1, 7.30pm (repeat)
Another look at the 2013 documentary on the home of Munster Rugby.Source: Murray Kinsella/YouTube
Irish Rugby: A Year to Remember
eir Sport 1, 8pm
Gerry Thornley, Ruaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey join Connor Morris to reflect on Irish rugby’s remarkable 2018.
Kerr’s Kids: Irish Football’s Golden Generation
eir Sport 1, 9pm (repeat)
Kevin Brannigan’s acclaimed 2018 documentary on Brian Kerr and the Irish youth football teams that swept to remarkable success in the late 1990s.Source: eir Sport/YouTube
Head2Head: Mick McCarthy
eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)
The new Republic of Ireland football manager joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.Source: Paddy Power/YouTube
St Stephen’s Day
A Treat from the Treaty County
eir Sport 1, 8pm
Limerick All-Ireland winners Aaron Gillane and Shane Dowling join Damian Lawlor to reflect on the Treaty County’s historic hurling season.
GAA Beo: Na Scéalta 2018
TG4, 8.30pm
A look back at the GAA stories that made headlines in 2018.
Summer of Hurling: Dublin v Kilkenny
RTÉ 2, 8.35pm
The first in a 10-part RTÉ series revisiting the best games from the 2018 hurling championship with extended highlights and studio analysis.
Head2Head: Ruby Walsh
eir Sport 1, 10pm
The legendary champion jockey joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.
Dhá Chúirt
eir Sport 1, 11pm (repeat)
Cathal Watters’ 2012 documentary on the life of Thomas Vere St Ledger, the 1879 Wimbledon finalist who was subsequently convicted of a brutal murder in France.
Torvill & Dean: The Perfect Day
BBC 2, 11.15pm (repeat)
BBC’s 2014 documentary on Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and their famous 1984 Olympic gold medal.Source: Sport On The Box/YouTube
Thursday December 27
Ireland’s Hockey World Cup: Live Like Legends
BBC 2, 7pm
A new BBC documentary on Ireland’s hockey heroes and their sensational run to the Women’s World Cup final in London this summer.
Summer of Hurling: Waterford v Tipperary
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Cora: The Greatest
TG4, 10pm (repeat)
Shot over six months, The Greatest follows legendary Ladies Gaelic football player Cora Staunton as she embarks on a new life in Aussie Rules.Source: TG4/YouTube
Head2Head: Graeme Souness
eir Sport 1, 10pm
The Liverpool and Scotland football legend turned pundit joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.
Friday December 28
Summer of Hurling: Tipperary v Clare
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Players of the Faithful
RTÉ 1, 9.30pm
A new documentary on the Offaly football team that famously ended Kerry’s bid for an All-Ireland five-in-a-row in 1982.Source: The42.ie/YouTube
Head2Head: Robbie Keane
eir Sport 1, 10pm (repeat)
Irish football’s all-time record international goalscorer joins Eamon Dunphy in conversation.
Saturday December 29
Summer of Hurling: Cork v Clare
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Tír Eoghain: The Unbreakable Bond
TG4, 9.45pm (repeat)
Billed as “the untold narrative behind the most successful minor team in the history of the GAA”, The Unbreakable Bond looks at the famous Tyrone teams of 1997/1998.
Sunday December 30
Summer of Hurling: Galway v Kilkenny
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Jayo
RTÉ 1, 9.30pm
Boom Boom Boom! A new documentary on the life of “the GAA’s first modern superstar” – Dublin’s Jason Sherlock.Source: The42.ie/YouTube
Monday December 31
MOTD: The 2018 World Cup Story
BBC 1, 2.10pm
Summer of Hurling: Kilkenny v Limerick
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Tuesday January 1
Stories from the 2018 Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2, 5.30pm
All the goals of the 2018 Fifa World Cup
RTÉ 2, 6.35pm
Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare
RTÉ 2, 8.30pm
Conor McGregor: Notorious
RTÉ 2, 9.30pm
The 2017 documentary, filmed over four years, on Conor McGregor’s rise to UFC stardom.
Wednesday 2 January
Summer of Hurling: Cork v Limerick
RTÉ 2, 8pm
Summer of Hurling: Galway v Clare
RTÉ 2, 9pm
Summer of Hurling: Galway v Limerick
RTÉ 2, 10pm
