It’s the end of another tough November week, here’s some of what you missed on the Twittersphere.

1. Kellie Harrington’s title earned her induction into the world champ club

2. And a presidential commendation

President Higgins: “My congratulations to Kellie Harrington on her outstanding achievement today, winning an AIBA World Elite lightweight gold medal - her fourth major international medal. She is an exceptional athlete, role model and ambassador for the inner City.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) November 24, 2018 Source: President of Ireland /Twitter

3. Support begins at home however

4. The black jerseys brought back memories for Ireland’s heroes of 2014

The lads decided to beat NZ at home so we decided to have a reunion of when we beat them.#20x20 pic.twitter.com/m5C4YyKFeo — Fiona Coghlan (@CoghlanFiona) November 18, 2018 Source: Fiona Coghlan /Twitter

5. NextGen

What it’s all about, trying to inspire the next Generation. My wee man and his friend Daire watching on as the lads huddle up post match💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/jb6juvf46p — Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) November 18, 2018 Source: Kevin Cassidy /Twitter

6. Ain’t no pints like Championship-winning pints

7. An outside candidate…

8. … sure lookit, we all have our favourites

As an Irish fan, I’d love the FAI to go all out for Chris Hughton. But as a player trying to get into the squad, I’d love if they gave it to my Dad — Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) November 21, 2018 Source: Cillian Sheridan /Twitter

