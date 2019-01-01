This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: What are you most looking forward to in the 2019 sporting year?

There’s plenty of sporting events on the horizon in 2019, including the Rugby World Cup and Euro 2020 qualifiers.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 506 Views 6 Comments
Johnny Sexton, Mick McCarthy and Sinéad Aherne.
Image: Photojoiner.net
Johnny Sexton, Mick McCarthy and Sinéad Aherne.
Johnny Sexton, Mick McCarthy and Sinéad Aherne.
Image: Photojoiner.net

2019 COULD POTENTIALLY be a massive year for Irish sport.

Naturally, our starting point is the Rugby World Cup in September where Ireland will go deservedly go into the tournament as favourites.

Joe Schmidt’s side were always a strong prospect for the World Cup, but that historic victory over the All Blacks on home soil has certainly given their chances a timely boost.

The Six Nations in February will give us a good indication of how their preparations are going and there’s also the small matter of defending their Grand Slam crown. 

Elsewhere on the rugby front, the Pro14 and the Champions Cup deciders are both penciled in for May. 

We’ll have the usual spread of All-Ireland finals to look forward to in August and September while the League of Ireland season commences in February.

Following the departure of manager Stephen Kenny, can Dundalk defend their League and FAI Cup double?

The Republic of Ireland will be facing into their Euro 2020 qualifiers next year and have been drawn against Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar in Group D. Now that Mick McCarthy has returned as manager, how will the Boys in Green perform in this new era for Irish football?

The women’s World Cup takes place in June, and while Colin Bell’s Ireland unfortunately failed to qualify for this tournament, this should be another exciting sporting event.

The World Athletics Championships are also scheduled for Doha in September as part of packed sporting calendar in 2019, but what are you most looking forward to in the new year?

Let us know what you’re most looking forward to in the comments section below.

