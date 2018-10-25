11-in-a-row: Welbeck's late strike secures another victory for Emery's Arsenal

Welbeck was the match-winner for Arsenal in Portugal.

DANNY WELBECK SCORED a second-half winner to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory away to Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday.

Both teams had maximum points on the board after two rounds and they looked set to play out a goalless draw in a mostly low-key affair in Lisbon.

But Welbeck came up with the decisive goal in the 77th minute, rifling a fine finish through the legs of goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro to give Arsenal an 11th straight win in all competitions.

The Gunners move three points clear at the top of Group E, while Sporting are still well-placed to qualify for the knockout stages as they hold a three-point cushion in second spot.

Bruno Fernandes fired an early chance over the crossbar for the hosts before Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s free-kick was beaten away by Ribeiro.

Nani lashed a drive over the angle before Sporting fans were angered when Sokratis Papastathopoulos appeared to drag Fredy Montero as he raced through on goal, referee Damir Skomina waving the appeals away.

Ribeiro twice denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shortly after the restart with Arsenal upping the tempo.

Welbeck’s celebrations after beating Ribeiro with a header were cut short in the 67th minute as official Skomina blew for a push on Bruno Gaspar.

However, he would not be denied again following Sebastian Coates’ error, the England forward scoring his second goal in the competition this season to extend Arsenal’s streak under three-time Europa League winner Unai Emery.

