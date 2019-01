Happy New Year

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates Arsenal's fourth against Fulham on 1 January. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

‘Tis the season…

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway during his run on the Super G at the Stelvio in Italy. Source: Imago/PA Images

…for January hurling

Waterford's Billy Nolan with Michael O'Halloran of Cork. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Nerve-jangling title-deciders

Poor Vincent Kompany’s face is distraught in this pic.

Vincent Kompany watches helplessly as John Stones clears against his own 'keeper. Source: Martin Rickett

Stones miraculously recovers and somehow clears the ball through Mo Salah's legs. Source: Dave Thompson

The Magic of the Cup

Spurs fans enjoyed their Friday night in Tranmere. Source: Mike Egerton

Giant leaps

Oklahoma City Thunder's Terrance Ferguson flies at the Lakers' Josh Hart. Source: Jae C. Hong

Giants among men

Keith Earls takes the field against Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Directing from the sidelines

Instructions fly on from three coaches in Manchester United's win over Newcastle. Source: Owen Humphreys

And finding light where you can.

James Davies runs out for Scarlets clash with Cardiff Blues last week. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

New Year, same James Harden

Harden beats the buzzer with a game-winning overtime three against the Golden State Warriors. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

