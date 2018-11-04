It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Champions! Wexford Youths celebrate winning the Women’s FAI Cup final.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tight squeeze! Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald and Cathal Silke tackle Barry McHugh of Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC final replay.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Late Late Show! Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony’s reaction after scoring a late goal to send their Munster club SHC semi-final against Ballyea to extra-time.

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tribute! Leicester City players hold up a banner in memory of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, after their win over Cardiff City.

Source: Simon Galloway

Winner Alright! Raheny Shamrock’s Mick Clohisey finishing sixth overall and winner of the Irish National Marathon title.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Eyes on the prize! Ireland’s Garry Ringrose driving for the tryline in their November Series victory over Italy.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Top of the tree! The Kilmacud footballers celebrate winning the Dublin SFC title.

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO



Sweet victory! Patrick Hoban celebrates after Dundalk’s win in the FAI Cup final.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

We Are Going Up! Finn Harps’ Keith Cowan rejoices with John Kavanagh after booking their spot in the LOI Premier Division next season.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Looking for the offload! Old Belvedere’s Fiona O’Brien in possession against Galwegians RFC.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

