It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from a busy week of sporting action.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 8:32 PM
Champions! Wexford Youths celebrate winning the Women’s FAI Cup final.

Wexford Youths' celebrate with the trophy Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tight squeeze! Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald and Cathal Silke tackle Barry McHugh of Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC final replay.

Kieran Fitzgerald and Cathal Silke tackle Barry McHugh Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Late Late Show! Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony’s reaction after scoring a late goal to send their Munster club SHC semi-final against Ballyea to extra-time.

Philip Mahony celebrates scoring a goal Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tribute! Leicester City players hold up a banner in memory of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, after their win over Cardiff City.

Cardiff City v Leicester City - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Source: Simon Galloway

Winner Alright! Raheny Shamrock’s Mick Clohisey finishing sixth overall and winner of the Irish National Marathon title.

Mick Clohisey Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Eyes on the prize! Ireland’s Garry Ringrose driving for the tryline in their November Series victory over Italy.

Garry Ringrose scores Ireland's seventh try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Top of the tree! The Kilmacud footballers celebrate winning the Dublin SFC title.

Kilmacud Crokes players celebrate with the trophy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO


Sweet victory! Patrick Hoban celebrates after Dundalk’s win in the FAI Cup final.

Patrick Hoban celebrates with the FAI Cup after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

We Are Going Up! Finn Harps’ Keith Cowan rejoices with John Kavanagh after booking their spot in the LOI Premier Division next season.

Keith Cowan celebrates after the game with John Kavanagh Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Looking for the offload! Old Belvedere’s Fiona O’Brien in possession against Galwegians RFC.

Fiona O'Brien Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

