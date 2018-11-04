It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Champions! Wexford Youths celebrate winning the Women’s FAI Cup final.
Tight squeeze! Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald and Cathal Silke tackle Barry McHugh of Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC final replay.
Late Late Show! Ballygunner’s Philip Mahony’s reaction after scoring a late goal to send their Munster club SHC semi-final against Ballyea to extra-time.
Tribute! Leicester City players hold up a banner in memory of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, after their win over Cardiff City.
Winner Alright! Raheny Shamrock’s Mick Clohisey finishing sixth overall and winner of the Irish National Marathon title.
Eyes on the prize! Ireland’s Garry Ringrose driving for the tryline in their November Series victory over Italy.
Top of the tree! The Kilmacud footballers celebrate winning the Dublin SFC title.
Sweet victory! Patrick Hoban celebrates after Dundalk’s win in the FAI Cup final.
We Are Going Up! Finn Harps’ Keith Cowan rejoices with John Kavanagh after booking their spot in the LOI Premier Division next season.
Looking for the offload! Old Belvedere’s Fiona O’Brien in possession against Galwegians RFC.
