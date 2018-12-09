It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Clontarf celebrate winning the All-Ireland ladies intermediate club football championship
Ireland’s Ray Moylette during his fight in Castlebar on Friday night
Victory at last! Mourneabbey celebrate their All-Ireland ladies senior club championship win at Parnell Park
Perpignan were given the full Sportsground experience during their Challenge Cup encounter with Connacht on a wild Saturday night in Galway
Job done! Rob Kearney and Leinster fans after the province’s Champions Cup win at Bath on Saturday
Samcro pictured at Gordon Elliot’s yard during the Leopardstown Christmas Festival launch
Oops! French athlete Jimmy Gressier slips and falls over the line on his way to winning the Men’s U23 race at the European Cross Country Championships
What a moment! Patrick Fox cannot contain his delight after Mullinalaghta snatched Leinster club glory
JJ Hanrahan celebrates scoring Munster’s third try in their Champions Cup victory over Castres at Thomond Park
Family first! Simon Zebo with his children Jacob and Sofia after Racing’s win over Leicester Tigers
