Cork legend Bríd Stack announced her inter-county retirement last weekend. How many All-Ireland titles does she bow out with? 12 18

8 11

Manchester United treble winner Andy Cole has joined the coaching staff of which League Two club? Lincoln City Morecambe

Mansfield Macclesfield Town

Who will captain England for their Six Nations opener against Ireland? Dylan Hartley Owen Farrell

George Ford Ben Youngs

Andy Murray was beaten by whom in an epic Australian Open first-round match? Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Roberto Bautista Agut

Denis Shapalov Roberto Carballés Baena

Ireland U19 defender Oisin McEntee impressed and scored on his Newcastle U23 debut on Monday. He was born in New York but which county did he grow up in? Louth Meath

Cavan Monaghan

How many uncapped players has Joe Schmidt named in his Six Nations squad? 3 1

5 4

Which Kilkenny player will captain the county's hurlers in 2019? Cillian Buckley TJ Reid

Joey Holden Ger Aylward

Shane Lowry took an early lead in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, equalling the course record. What did he card in the opening round? 66 63

65 62

Ashley Cole has the interest of ex-Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby after being let go by which MLS club? Los Angleles FC DC United

LA Galaxy Atlanta United FC