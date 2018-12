Name the goalscorer for Mullinalaghta in their 1-8 to 1-6 win over Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster club senior football final. INPHO David McGivney Rian Brady

Brendan Fox Gary Rogers

Which English club signed Cork City’s leading goalscorer Kieran Sadlier? INPHO Portsmouth Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United Preston North End

Max Holloway defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 231 to successfully defend which UFC title? PA Flyweight Bantamweight

Featherweight Lightweight

Johnny Sexton signed a new contract that will tie him to Leinster until what year? INPHO 2020 2021

2022 2023

A good performance in Morocco saw Leona Maguire advance to the final stage of qualifying for the Ladies European Tour. From which county does the 24-year-old golfer hail? INPHO Cavan Westmeath

Longford Monaghan

Of the following clubs, who failed to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League? PA Benfica Schalke

Lyon Ajax

Miami Dolphins’ last-gasp NFL victory on Sunday has been christened ‘The Miami Miracle’, but who were their opponents? PA New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots

Steve Hansen announced that he will leave his role as All Blacks boss after the 2019 World Cup. His first game as New Zealand head coach was in what year? INPHO 2010 2011

2012 2013

Dual star Briege Corkery has committed to the Cork camogie panel for 2019. How many senior inter-county medals has she already won? INPHO 16 17

18 19