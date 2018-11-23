Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 23 November, 2018
By Sinead Farrell Friday 23 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,596 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4356212

Martin O'Neill's time as manager of the Republic of Ireland has come to an end after five years in charge. How many games did they win under his watch?
15
19

13
20
One player has been retained in the Ireland team named to take on USA this weekend. Can you name him?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Garry Ringrose
©INPHO/Bryan Keane
CJ Stander

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Peter O'Mahony
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Johnny Sexton
The legendary radio broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty passed away last weekend. What county was he from?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Cork
Limerick

Clare
Kerry
Which Liverpool star has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League side?
Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images
Sadio Mane
NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
Mohamed Salah

NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
James Milner
Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport
Roberto Firmino
Patrice Evra became a viral sensation this week. What was he doing in the video that he posted of himself?
Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images
Reading one of his favourite love poems
Caressing a raw turkey

Caressing a raw chicken
Singing 'Wannabe' to celebrate securing tickets to a Spice Girls concert
Mick Bohan has been reappointed as manager of the Dublin Ladies until the end of the 2020 campaign. How many All-Irelands have they won since he took over?
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
3
2

0
1
Which Green Bay Packers player has pledged $1million to help with the relief effort following the wildfires in Callifornia?
Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Jimmy Graham
Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Randall Cobb

Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Aaron Rodgers
Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images
Clay Matthews
Kellie Harrington is fighting for a gold medal at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships tomorrow. Where is the competition taking place?
©INPHO/AIBA
India
China

Japan
England
Which Galway GAA legend has been appointed as manager of the county's U20 footballers?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Michael Donnellan
©INPHO/Tom Honan
Seán Óg de Paor

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Derek Savage
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Padraic Joyce
Why will Bundee Aki not be available for Connacht's next few games?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
He is going home to New Zealand to get married
He picked up a groin injury in the All Blacks game

He has been suspended
His partner is expecting a baby
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

