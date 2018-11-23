Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Martin O'Neill's time as manager of the Republic of Ireland has come to an end after five years in charge. How many games did they win under his watch? 15 19

13 20

One player has been retained in the Ireland team named to take on USA this weekend. Can you name him? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Garry Ringrose ©INPHO/Bryan Keane CJ Stander

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Peter O'Mahony ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Johnny Sexton

The legendary radio broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty passed away last weekend. What county was he from? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Cork Limerick

Clare Kerry

Which Liverpool star has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League side? Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images Sadio Mane NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images Mohamed Salah

NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images James Milner Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport Roberto Firmino

Patrice Evra became a viral sensation this week. What was he doing in the video that he posted of himself? Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images Reading one of his favourite love poems Caressing a raw turkey

Caressing a raw chicken Singing 'Wannabe' to celebrate securing tickets to a Spice Girls concert

Mick Bohan has been reappointed as manager of the Dublin Ladies until the end of the 2020 campaign. How many All-Irelands have they won since he took over? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson 3 2

0 1

Which Green Bay Packers player has pledged $1million to help with the relief effort following the wildfires in Callifornia? Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Jimmy Graham Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Randall Cobb

Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Aaron Rodgers Cal Sport Media/SIPA USA/PA Images Clay Matthews

Kellie Harrington is fighting for a gold medal at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships tomorrow. Where is the competition taking place? ©INPHO/AIBA India China

Japan England

Which Galway GAA legend has been appointed as manager of the county's U20 footballers? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Michael Donnellan ©INPHO/Tom Honan Seán Óg de Paor

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Derek Savage ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Padraic Joyce