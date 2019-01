Carlow native Padraig Amond was the FA Cup hero for Newport last weekend, as his penalty knocked which Premier League team out? PA Newcastle United Leicester City

Fulham Watford

Cian Kelleher will leave Connacht at the end of the season ahead of a proposed return to Leinster. How many senior appearances did the winger win for his native province before moving west? Inpho 5 6

7 8

Portlaoise's world champion TJ Doheny this week signed with Eddie Hearn, but which US city will he defend his title in later this month? Boston Las Vegas

New York Chicago

Pádraig Harrington was named the European Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 match against USA. Where will the 43rd instalment of the event be played? PA Whistling Straits Medinah Country Club

Hazeltine National Pebble Beach

David Moyes and Martin O'Neill were both linked with the job, but can you name the newly-appointed Stoke City manager? PA Alan Pardew Rory Delap

Sam Allardyce Nathan Jones

Manchester City put Burton Albion to the sword in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first-leg. Who scored four goals in the 9-0 thrashing? PA Sergio Aguero Gabriel Jesus

Kevin de Bruyne Raheem Sterling

It was confirmed this week that Waterford will play their Allianz Hurling League opener against Offaly at Semple Stadium. Why? Inpho They've a better record in Thurles Walsh Park is double-booked

They breached GAA training regulations The pitch at Fraher Field in Dungarvan is being relaid

Dundalk captain Stephen O'Donnell called time on a glittering playing career on Thursday - how many League of Ireland titles did the midfielder win? Inpho 4 5

6 7

Ireland winger Anthony Pilkington completed his move to which Championship club from Cardiff City? Inpho Wigan Bolton

Rotherham Hull