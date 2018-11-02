Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

7 Dublin players feature on the 2018 All-Star team, but how many Monaghan representatives are there? 2 1

4 3

Ireland international James McCarthy made a return from injury after nine months on Saturday, but where was he born? Glasgow Edinburgh

Dundee Aberdeen

Who will the Ireland Women kick off their 2019 Six Nations campaign against? Wales Italy

England Scotland

Which of the following men captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to Kilkenny SHC glory last weekend? Henry Shefflin TJ Reid

Michael Fennelly Colin Fennelly

Lizzie Lee claimed the Irish national title at the Dublin Marathon. What club does she hail from? Bandon Leevale

Mallow UCC

Neil Lennon was struck with which of the following objects by a fan this week? Bottle Coin

Cabbage Stone

Which Ireland player was today nominated for World Rugby's Player of the Year award? Conor Murray Johnny Sexton

CJ Stander Tadhg Furlong

Frank Murphy's successor as Cork GAA secretary was announced this week. How long did Murphy serve for? 43 years 44 years

45 years 46 years

Who scored the winner as Chelsea knocked Frank Lampard's Derby County out of the League Cup? Eden Hazard Cesc Fabregas

N'Golo Kante Olivier Giroud