Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Friday 2 November, 2018
By Emma Duffy Friday 2 Nov 2018, 5:15 PM
57 minutes ago 3,784 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4319531

7 Dublin players feature on the 2018 All-Star team, but how many Monaghan representatives are there?
2
1

4
3
Ireland international James McCarthy made a return from injury after nine months on Saturday, but where was he born?
Glasgow
Edinburgh

Dundee
Aberdeen
Who will the Ireland Women kick off their 2019 Six Nations campaign against?
Wales
Italy

England
Scotland
Which of the following men captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to Kilkenny SHC glory last weekend?
Henry Shefflin
TJ Reid

Michael Fennelly
Colin Fennelly
Lizzie Lee claimed the Irish national title at the Dublin Marathon. What club does she hail from?
Bandon
Leevale

Mallow
UCC
Neil Lennon was struck with which of the following objects by a fan this week?
Bottle
Coin

Cabbage
Stone
Which Ireland player was today nominated for World Rugby's Player of the Year award?
Conor Murray
Johnny Sexton

CJ Stander
Tadhg Furlong
Frank Murphy's successor as Cork GAA secretary was announced this week. How long did Murphy serve for?
43 years
44 years

45 years
46 years
Who scored the winner as Chelsea knocked Frank Lampard's Derby County out of the League Cup?
Eden Hazard
Cesc Fabregas

N'Golo Kante
Olivier Giroud
Cleveland Browns fired their head coach Hue Jackson after amassing how many wins in 40 games?
2
3

4
5
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

