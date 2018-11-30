This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 7,321 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4369881

1. Joe Schmidt announced his decision to step down as Ireland manager after the 2019 World Cup. But what year did he win his first Six Nations title?
2012
2013

2014
2015
2. Ballybrack FC reported the death of Spanish player Fernando Nuno La-Fuente to get a Leinster Senior Football League game against which opponents called off?
Arklow Town FC
Finglas United

St. Francis FC
Leixlip United FC
3. In what country will the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors be played?
Qatar
UAE

Paraguay
Spain
4. What GAA star's autobiography was named Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year?
Sean Cavanagh
Davy Fitzgerald

Rena Buckley
Cora Staunton
5. Kellie Harrington was crowned world champion last weekend, but what country was her final opponent from?
Thailand
Turkey

India
Brazil
6. Johnny Sexton became Ireland's second winner of World Rugby Player of the Year last Sunday. Who was the first?
Keith Wood
Brian O'Driscoll

Conor Murray
Paul O'Connell
7. Arsenal legend Sol Campbell was appointed manager of what League Two club?
Newport County
Macclesfield Town

Forest Green
Stevenage
8. What side ended the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak in the NFL on Thursday night?
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington

Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams
9. Who did Ireland lose 2-1 to in their Hockey World Cup opener today?
China
England

India
Australia
10. Robbie Keane confirmed his retirement from professional football this week. What club did he play underage with in Ireland before he moved to Wolves?
Crumlin United
Cherry Orchard

Shamrock Rovers
Tolka Rovers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    'He wants to stay, and I want him to stay' - Mourinho confident De Gea will sign long-term deal
    First woman to ever score a point in Croke Park to be inducted into LGFA Hall of Fame
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    IRELAND
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Wolves aiming to be Premier League champions within six years, according to Matt Doherty
    Sanchez unlikely to play for Man United again in 2018
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie