Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Joe Schmidt announced his decision to step down as Ireland manager after the 2019 World Cup. But what year did he win his first Six Nations title? 2012 2013

2014 2015

2. Ballybrack FC reported the death of Spanish player Fernando Nuno La-Fuente to get a Leinster Senior Football League game against which opponents called off? Arklow Town FC Finglas United

St. Francis FC Leixlip United FC

3. In what country will the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors be played? Qatar UAE

Paraguay Spain

4. What GAA star's autobiography was named Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year? Sean Cavanagh Davy Fitzgerald

Rena Buckley Cora Staunton

5. Kellie Harrington was crowned world champion last weekend, but what country was her final opponent from? Thailand Turkey

India Brazil

6. Johnny Sexton became Ireland's second winner of World Rugby Player of the Year last Sunday. Who was the first? Keith Wood Brian O'Driscoll

Conor Murray Paul O'Connell

7. Arsenal legend Sol Campbell was appointed manager of what League Two club? Newport County Macclesfield Town

Forest Green Stevenage

8. What side ended the New Orleans Saints’ 10-game winning streak in the NFL on Thursday night? Philadelphia Eagles Washington

Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams

9. Who did Ireland lose 2-1 to in their Hockey World Cup opener today? China England

India Australia