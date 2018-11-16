This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 16 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,483 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4341553

1. Striker Michael Obafemi hit the headlines this week. Who did the 18-year-old Dubliner make his Premier League debut against for Southampton back in January?
Crystal Palace
Tottenham

Bournemouth
Everton
2. Ireland take on the All Blacks on Saturday. How many players that started in Chicago two years ago have been named in Joe Schmidt’s XV for this weekend's game?
None
Three

Six
Eight
3. Glenn Whelan made his 85th appearance for Ireland last night. Where did he begin his football career?
Palmerstown FC
Stella Maris

Home Farm
Cherry Orchard
4. Ireland’s Women suffered a heavy defeat in their ICC World Twenty20 opener on Sunday. Who did Aaron Hamilton’s side lose against in Group B?
Australia
New Zealand

India
Pakistan
5. Ireland defeated Argentina 28-17 at the Aviva Stadium last weekend. Who broke their arm during the Test win?
James Ryan
Jordan Larmour

Sean O’Brien
Cian Healy
6. Wayne Rooney made his final appearance for England last night against the USA. How many goals did he score for the Three Lions?
49 goals
53 goals

68 goals
74 goals
7. Kerry football great Marc Ó Sé played his final club game on Sunday. Who did he represent for 21 seasons?
An Ghaeltacht
Dr Crokes

Dingle
Austin Stacks
8. 16-year-old Connacht flyer Beibhinn Parsons could become the youngest ever Irish international on Sunday in Donnybrook. Who are Ireland playing?
France
Italy

Black Ferns
USA
9. Tony Bellew's bid to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion ended in tears on Sunday. Who did he lose to at the Manchester Arena?
Murat Gassiev
Krzysztof Glowacki

Oleksandr Usyk
Denis Lebedev
10. Eamonn Scallan has been confirmed as the new Wicklow hurling manager. Who did he win the Liam MacCarthy Cup with during the 1990s?
Offaly
Wexford

Clare
Cork
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    'Josh has been unbelievably physical. He will fit in seamlessly'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie