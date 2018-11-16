Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Striker Michael Obafemi hit the headlines this week. Who did the 18-year-old Dubliner make his Premier League debut against for Southampton back in January? Crystal Palace Tottenham

Bournemouth Everton

2. Ireland take on the All Blacks on Saturday. How many players that started in Chicago two years ago have been named in Joe Schmidt’s XV for this weekend's game? None Three

Six Eight

3. Glenn Whelan made his 85th appearance for Ireland last night. Where did he begin his football career? Palmerstown FC Stella Maris

Home Farm Cherry Orchard

4. Ireland’s Women suffered a heavy defeat in their ICC World Twenty20 opener on Sunday. Who did Aaron Hamilton’s side lose against in Group B? Australia New Zealand

India Pakistan

5. Ireland defeated Argentina 28-17 at the Aviva Stadium last weekend. Who broke their arm during the Test win? James Ryan Jordan Larmour

Sean O’Brien Cian Healy

6. Wayne Rooney made his final appearance for England last night against the USA. How many goals did he score for the Three Lions? 49 goals 53 goals

68 goals 74 goals

7. Kerry football great Marc Ó Sé played his final club game on Sunday. Who did he represent for 21 seasons? An Ghaeltacht Dr Crokes

Dingle Austin Stacks

8. 16-year-old Connacht flyer Beibhinn Parsons could become the youngest ever Irish international on Sunday in Donnybrook. Who are Ireland playing? France Italy

Black Ferns USA

9. Tony Bellew's bid to become the undisputed cruiserweight champion ended in tears on Sunday. Who did he lose to at the Manchester Arena? Murat Gassiev Krzysztof Glowacki

Oleksandr Usyk Denis Lebedev