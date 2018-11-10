Drama in Paris as Springboks score 85th minute try to take victory

France 26

South Africa 29

SOUTH AFRICA MOUNTED late onslaught to secure a dramatic win over France after 85 bruising minutes in Paris.

Rassie Erasmus’ men watched the clock go red with Les Bleus leading 26-22, but they didn’t balk at the chance to strike late and won out 26-29 thanks to Mbongeni Mbonami’s try off the back of a powerful last-gasp maul.

France had led 23-9 early in the second half thanks to tries either side of the interval from Guilhem Guirado and Mathieu Bastareaud.

However, the tourists hit back immediately after the Toulon centre’s score thanks to Sbu Nkosi and the boot of Handre Pollard kept them in touch before they pulled out all the stops to turn the tie around in a dramatic series of events before the finish.

