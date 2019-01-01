This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spurs brush past Cardiff to move within six points of Liverpool

Pochettino’s side move back up to second place — for the next 48 hours at least.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 7:38 PM
Kane: opened the scoring after just three minutes.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Cardiff City 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

TOTTENHAM EMPHATICALLY BOUNCED back from their defeat to Wolves by starting 2019 with a 3-0 win away to Cardiff City as they moved back up to second in the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino was looking for a response following his team’s shock 3-1 loss on Saturday, and Spurs duly delivered as they made light work of hapless Cardiff in south Wales.

Cardiff got off to a calamitous start when Harry Kane netted in bizarre fashion early on and here never looked like being a fightback, particularly after Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min scored to open up a three-goal lead before half time.

With victory effectively secured by that point, Spurs eased off after the break, though Cardiff were still unable to muster much of a response and Pochettino’s men cruised to the three points, taking them back above Manchester City — at least until their meeting with leaders Liverpool on Thursday.

Spurs took the lead after just three minutes, though there was more than a hint of fortune about the goal, as Sean Morrison saw his attempted clearance strike Kane and ricochet into the net.

There was no hint of calamity about Spurs’ second, though, as Cardiff were caught on the break and Eriksen dispatched an 18-yard finish into the bottom-left corner after cleverly making space for himself.

Son then got in on the act just before the half-hour mark, latching on to Kane’s pass on the right side of the box and finishing across Neil Etheridge.

Cardiff crafted a rare chance at the start of the second half, as Junior Hoilett – on for Josh Murphy at the break – saw a header saved by Hugo Lloris.

Etheridge did well to deny Kane a second late on, racing out and palming the ball away as the striker attempted to skip around him, though it had no impact on the result as Spurs eased to victory.

