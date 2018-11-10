This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways

The young centre-back has responded well after he received criticism for a difficult Premier League debut.

By The42 Team Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 8:45 PM
59 minutes ago 1,700 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4333440
Tottenham celebrate against Crystal Palace
Tottenham celebrate against Crystal Palace
Tottenham celebrate against Crystal Palace

JUAN FOYTH REPAID Mauricio Pochettino’s faith by scoring the decisive goal as Tottenham left Crystal Palace with a 1-0 Premier League triumph on Saturday, their fourth in a row across all competitions.

The young centre-back had received criticism for a difficult Premier League debut in last week’s 3-2 win over Wolves, but Pochettino refused to drop Foyth and he subsequently secured the spoils for Spurs in a poor match at sodden Selhurst Park.

Chances were few and far between during an unremarkable first half that was more notable for the weather than the standard of football on display.

The match opened up a little in the second half and Foyth scored his first Spurs goal, making the most of static Palace defending and consigning Roy Hodgson’s men to a fifth defeat in six Premier League outings.

The hosts crafted the first chance of the game through former Spurs winger Andros Townsend in the 16th minute, though his effort hit the side-netting and did not worry Hugo Lloris.

Spurs struggled to create opportunities of their own, but Harry Kane did try his luck from distance just after the half-hour and forced Wayne Hennessey into a flying save.

Palace should have gone ahead early in the second half, but James Tomkins inexplicably headed a corner wide from close range.

Foyth did not make the same mistake, however, as they centre-back nodded in after Kane’s initial header had been blocked 24th minutes from time.

Palace squandered their final chance late on when Alexander Sorloth blasted straight at Lloris from about eight yards, leaving Hodgson with his head in his hands as Spurs saw things out.

It is fair to say that Spurs have produced few impressive performances this term, yet they made sure fourth spot in the table will remain theirs for the time being without playing particularly well.

Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has earned rave reviews ever since breaking into the team and he put in another strong showing on Saturday, looking solid defensively and clever in attack.

It has been an impressive start to the season for Lamela, but he was disappointing at Selhurst Park as he failed to offer much spark and went missing for long periods.

Things do not get much easier after the international break for Palace, as they travel to Manchester United. Spurs will host Chelsea in a potentially thrilling London derby.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    How we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the 11-point victory over Argentina
    How we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the 11-point victory over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    FOOTBALL
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    'Manchester derby winner was the biggest moment of my career' - Rashford eager to star again against Man City
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    IRELAND
    Sean O'Brien broke his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Sean O'Brien broke his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Promising Ireland U21 striker Curtis named man-of-the-match after FA Cup debut
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    ARGENTINA
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Dramatic scenes in Cardiff as Bamba snatches 90th-minute winner to punish 10-man Brighton
    Explosive City allegations overshadow Manchester derby
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie