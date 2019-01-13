This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'

Harry Winks thinks his side can catch up with their rivals this season and challenge for the Premier League title.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 2:20 PM
32 minutes ago 732 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437755
A win against Man United today would leave Spurs six points behind Liverpool.
Image: Ross Kinnaird
A win against Man United today would leave Spurs six points behind Liverpool.
A win against Man United today would leave Spurs six points behind Liverpool.
Image: Ross Kinnaird

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MIDFIELDER Harry Winks believes that Mauricio Pochettino’s side have the ability to win the Premier League.

Spurs are currently third in the table, sitting six points behind leaders Liverpool before Saturday’s action. Despite that deficit, the England international says that there is a belief among the players that they can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title.

Tottenham enjoyed a run of five consecutive league wins in December, but ended 2018 with a disappointing defeat at home to Wolves. Winks feels that Pochettino’s side are better than that result and can find themselves at the top of the table in May if they can improve on those performances.

“We believe we’re good enough to win the league, we’ve shown on many occasions that we are,” Winks told Football Focus.

I think there’s been a couple of games here and there that we probably should have won. Watford away and probably Wolves at home are two games that were key for us that we should have won but we didn’t.

“There’s still a long way to go for the rest of the season, there’s a lot of big games to try and win.

“We’re hoping that results go our way from other teams as well. You know, we don’t stop believing so hopefully things can go well for us in the last few games of the season.”

Tottenham take on Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, hoping to end United’s winning run since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took temporary charge of the Red Devils.

Pochettino pinpointed Paul Pogba as United’s danger man in his pre-match press conference, but feels Solskjaer’s side have talent throughout and is wary of just having a plan for negating the World Cup winner.

“When you play in this Premier League every weekend, or every three days as we’ve been playing in the last few months, always it’s about the opponent having a few players that can make the difference,” Pochettino said.

Like last Tuesday it was [Eden] Hazard, and now Pogba. Pogba is a very talented player, a great player of course. But it’s not only Pogba or Hazard, there are different players around.

“Of course, they are special players. Manchester United have a great squad with great players with a lot of quality. Of course, we are not going to be only focused on Pogba. We need to be focused on the whole team, not just one player.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ciaran Clark on target with header against Chelsea but Willian wins it for Blues
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    As it happened: Ulster v Racing 92, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie