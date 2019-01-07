FA investigating as Spurs defender claims opponent made 'monkey noises' at her

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (FA) is set to investigate allegations of racist abuse made towards a Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender.

Renee Hector claims she was subjected to “monkey noises” by an opposing unnamed Sheffield United player during her side’s 2-1 win yesterday in the FA Women’s Championship; the second tier below the Women’s Super League (WSL).

“Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football — I received some monkey noises today from an opposition player,” the 23-year-old tweeted yesterday.

“The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did. Great start to the year!”

Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football - I received some monkey noises today from an opposition player. The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did 💙🤩 great start to the year! @ThlfcOfficial #COYSL #SHEvTOT #KickItOut — Renée Hector (@renazzza) January 6, 2019

Tottenham released a statement last night, revealing that Hector reported the incident to the referee during the match.

“The Club is aware of allegations of racial abuse made by Renée Hector following today’s victory at Sheffield United Women, that were reported to the referee by the player during the match,” the London-based outfit wrote last night.

“We have since reported the alleged incident to the FA and await their response. We shall be making no further comment on the allegations at this time.”

[2/2] "We take all allegations of discrimination very seriously and will be making enquiries into the matter." — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 6, 2019

The FA confirmed that it was aware of “an allegation of discriminatory abuse” during the fixture, adding that “we take all allegations of discrimination very seriously and will be making enquiries into the matter.”

And Sheffield United released a statement of their own:

“Sheffield United are aware of the allegations made on social media following today’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Ladies. We can advise that the club is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.”

